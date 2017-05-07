IPL 2017: Photos from SRH-RPS match, Unadkat the star

Hyderabad, May 7: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) successfully defended a total of 148 runs as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 12 runs and move to the second position in the IPL table.

Indian fast bowler Jaydev Unadkat took a hat-trick and bowled a maiden in the final over to help RPS register an important win. [SRH Vs RPS - Highlights]

Steve Smith entrusted Jaydev with the final over when the equation was 13 runs required of the final over with 4 wickets in hand for SRH.

Unadkat completed his fifer, took his hundredth T20 wicket and bowled a maiden over to gift RPS the win.

Batting first RPS posted just 148 runs thanks to some quality bowling performances from Hyderabad bowlers.

Here are some photos from the match between SRH and RPS:

RPS players celebrate win over SRH Rising Pune Supergiant cricketers celebrate win over SRH during an IPL match in Hyderabad on Saturday (May 6). Hero of the match Jaydev Unadkat (left) Hat-trick Jaydev Unadkat in action for Rising Pune Supergiant. Jaydev Unadkat (centre) celebrates a wicket (Image courtesy: BCCI) Jaydev Unadkat celebrates a wicket against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Ben Stokes (centre) celebrates with teammates (Image courtesy: BCCI) Ben Stokes took three wickets against Sunrisers Hyderabad. David Warner batting Sunrisers Hyderabad batsman David Warner plays a shot during the IPL match against Rising Pune Supergiant in Hyderabad on Saturday (May 6).

OneIndia News