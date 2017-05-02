IPL 2017: Photos from RPS-GL match at MCA Stadium; Ben Stokes smashes ton

Pune, May 2: The costliest overseas player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) proved his worth as he struck a superb century to guide Rising Pune Supergiant to victory last night (May 1). (Match scorecard)
England all-rounder Ben Stokes single-handedly piloted RPS to a 5-wicket success over Gujarat Lions at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium on Monday.
Chasing 162 from 20 overs, RPS were reeling at 10/3 in 1.3 overs when Stokes walked in to bat. He changed the game with is magnificent strokeplay. (Match highlights)
The left-handed Stokes hit a 63-ball 103 not out (7x4, 6x6) as RPS won with 1 ball to spare. This was Stokes' maiden ton in Twenty20 cricket. (MI-RCB match photos)
Stokes was bought by RPS for Rs 14.5 crore at this year's players auction. And he has proved why he is rated highly in international cricket.
He picked up his third Man-of-the-match trophy yesterday. It was Stokes' effort with the bat that won the game for RPS. The next best score was 26 off 33, from Mahendra Singh Dhoni.
Jaydev Unadkat
RPS paceman Jaydev Unadkat (2nd left) celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Pradeep Sangwan.
