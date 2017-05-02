IPL 2017: Photos from RPS-GL match at MCA Stadium; Ben Stokes smashes ton

Pune, May 2: The costliest overseas player in the Indian Premier League (IPL) proved his worth as he struck a superb century to guide Rising Pune Supergiant to victory last night (May 1). (Match scorecard)

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

England all-rounder Ben Stokes single-handedly piloted RPS to a 5-wicket success over Gujarat Lions at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium on Monday.

Chasing 162 from 20 overs, RPS were reeling at 10/3 in 1.3 overs when Stokes walked in to bat. He changed the game with is magnificent strokeplay. (Match highlights)

The left-handed Stokes hit a 63-ball 103 not out (7x4, 6x6) as RPS won with 1 ball to spare. This was Stokes' maiden ton in Twenty20 cricket. (MI-RCB match photos)

Stokes was bought by RPS for Rs 14.5 crore at this year's players auction. And he has proved why he is rated highly in international cricket.

He picked up his third Man-of-the-match trophy yesterday. It was Stokes' effort with the bat that won the game for RPS. The next best score was 26 off 33, from Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Here are the photos from RPS-GL match

Imran Tahir RPS legspinner Imran Tahir celebrates after dismissing Dwayne Smith for a golden duck. Jaydev Unadkat RPS paceman Jaydev Unadkat (2nd left) celebrates with team-mates after taking the wicket of Pradeep Sangwan. Ben Stokes England's Ben Stokes in action during his unbeaten century for RPS. Ishan Kishan GL opener Ishan Kishan scored 31 off 24 balls with 3 fours and 2 sixes. Dinesh Karthik's run out Dinesh Karthik fails to make his ground as he is run out for 29 runs. MS Dhoni Mahendra Singh Dhoni scored 26 off 33 balls with 1 four and 1 six. Game over GL bowler James Faulkner (left) congratulates Stokes after the match.

OneIndia News