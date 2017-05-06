IPL 2017: Photos from RCB-KXIP match; Sandeep is the star

Bengaluru, May 6: Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) batting failed yet again in the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This time, it was against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) on Friday night (May 5). (Scorecard)

On their home ground M Chinnaswamy Stadium, RCB batsmen could not chase down 139. They were handed a 19-run loss by the visitors. (Gavaskar slams Kohli)

Fast bowler Sandeep Sharma was the hero for KXIP as he sent back Chris Gayle (0), Virat Kohli (6) and AB de Villiers (10). (Match highlights)

RCB were never in control of the run chase as they kept losing wickets. Mandeep Singh was the lone batsman to offer some resistance. He top-scored with 46. The next best was 21, by Pawan Negi. (Sandeep sets record)

Already out of play-off contention, RCB slumped to 8th and last position in the team standings. They have only 5 points from 12 matches. KXIP, with this win, stayed in the hunt for knockouts. They are 5th with 10 points from as many contests.

Here are the pictures from the match

Axar Patel KXIP left-hander Axar Patel in action during his unbeaten 38-run knock. He hit 3 fours and 2 sixes. Success for home team RCB players celebrate the dismissal of KXIP's opening batsman Hashim Amla. The South African scored 1 run. Sandeep strikes KXIP paceman Sandeep derailed RCB's run chase by taking three big wickets - Gayle, Kohli and De Villiers. Here he is seen celebrating a success. Mandeep Singh goes RCB batsman Mandeep Singh is bowled by KXIP captain Glenn Maxwell. Mandeep scored 46, the team's highest. Yuzvendra Chahal RCB legspinner Yuzvendra celebrates the dismissal of Maxwell (not pictured). Ecstatic Sandeep (right) is ecstatic after sending back RCB captain Kohli for 6 runs. The batsman was bowled. Selfie time KXIP co-owner Preity Zinta (left) takes a selfie with Man-of-the-match Sandeep. He took 3 wickets for 22 runs in 4 overs. KXIP players KXIP players get together to celebrate the dismissal of RCB's Kedar Jadhav. Star of the day Sandeep (left) was the star of the day for KXIP. He is seen here with his team-mates after taking a wicket. Not a pretty sight Kohli looks back to seen the stumps disturbed by Sandeep. It was not a good outing for Kohli and his boys.

