IPL 2017: Photos from RCB-KKR match; Records tumble

Bengaluru, May 8: Sunil Narine (54) and Chris Lynn (50) demolised Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) bowlers as they piloted Kolkata Knight Riders to an easy 6-wicket victory in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match here. (Scorecard)

Narine, as an opener, blazed his way to a record-matching fastest half century in IPL. His fifty came off 15 balls, the joint quickest in the tournament's history. His team-mate Yusuf Pathan was the sole owner of the feat earlier. (Kohli says sorry)

KKR were set a target of 159 and the openers Lynn and Narine blitzed 105 runs in the opening 6 overs. This is a record score for the first 6 overs in IPL history.

RCB slumped to their 10th loss on Sunday (May 7) and they stay at the bottom of the 8-team standings with just 5 points from 13 games.

Here are the pictures from the match

Golden duck RCB opener Chris Gayle (right) is dismissed by Umesh Yadav (left) off the first ball of the match. De Villiers departs AB de Villiers (left) was bowled by Narine (right) for just 10 runs. Celebration KKR players celebrate a RCB wicket. The home team was restricted to 158/6 in 20 overs. Travis Head RCB's left-handed batsman Head is seen in action. He top-scored for the side with 75 not out. Head in action Head drives a ball during his knock at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. Record knock Narine is on the attack during his record-equalling half century for KKR. Lynn celebrates KKR opener Lynn celebrates his half century. He and Narine had a century partnership for the opening wicket. Lynn-Narine pair dazzles Lynn (left) and Narine are pictured during their 105-run partnership. Mandeep Singh RCB's Mandeep plays a shot en route to a half century as an opening batsman.

