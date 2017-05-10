IPL 2017: Photos from Punjab's win over Kolkata

Mohali, May 10: Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 14 runs in an exciting must win clash for the hosts in the match 49 of IPL 2017. [Match Highlights]

Batting first, Punjab managed to score just 167 runs in their 20 overs. The partnership of Glenn Maxwell and Wriddhiman Saha in the middle-order took their score past 150.

Chasing the total, Kolkata were off to a flying start as usual but Sunil Narine departed after a quickfire 18 runs.

KKR were sailing smoothly until Robin Uthappa's wicket fell in the 10th over. After that, the batsmen came and went and the run rate slowed down.

Chris Lynn's run out in the ending overs was the last nail in KKR's coffin. KXIP finally managed to register a much-needed win and remained in the hunt for playoffs.

Here are some photos from the match

Chris Lynn Kolkata Knight Riders' Chris Lynn celebrates his half-century against Kings XI Punjab. Sunil Narine A dejected Sunil Narine after getting bowled out off Mohit Sharma's delivery for just 18 runs. From left: Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn Kolkata Knight Riders' opening duo, Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn. Manan Vohra (left) and Umesh Yadav Kolkata Knight Riders' Umesh Yadav appeals for an out of Kings XI Punjab batsman Manan Vohra. Wriddhiman Saha Kings XI Punjab's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha scored 38 off 33 balls to take the team's score past 150 from a crisis situation.

OneIndia News