IPL 2017: Photos from Pune's comprehensive win over Mumbai

Mumbai, May 17: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) registered a third consecutive win over Mumbai Indians (MI) last night (May 16) in the qualifier game in Mumbai. [Match Highlights]

IPL Special Site; Play-offs Schedule; Photos

The Steve Smith-led team defeated Rohit Sharma's MI by 20 runs to become the first team in IPL 2017 to qualify for the final. [Match Scorecard]

Batting first, RPS scored 162 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in their 20 overs. After losing two quick wickets for just 9 runs, the duo of Ajinkya Rahane and Manoj Tiwary gave them some stability.

Later MS Dhoni scored a quickfire 40 off 26 balls to guide Pune to a formidable total on a slow Mumbai pitch. Mumbai scored 41 runs from the last 2 overs.

In reply, Mumbai lost wickets in regular intervals and managed to score just 142 runs in 20 overs gifting RPS a comfortable win.

Mumbai will now face the winner of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Vs Kolkata Knight Riders' (KKR) match on Friday (May 19) in the second eliminator.

Here are some photos from the Pune and Kolkata match:

RPS players celebrate a MI wicket Rising Pune Supergiant players celebrate a wicket of Mumbai Indians. A pitch invader being stopped by the security A pitch invader came to meet former India and RPS captain MS Dhoni. The security officials were swift enough to stop him. An ecstatic Steve Smith Rising Pune Supergiant captain Steve Smith celebrates in sheer joy after their win over Mumbai Indians. Manoj Tiwary (right) and MS Dhoni The partnership of Manoj Tiwary and MS Dhoni took Rising Pune Supergiant's score 162 runs. Ajinkya Rahane Ajinkya Rahane celebrating his half-century against Mumbai Indians.

Note: All images taken from IPL official website

OneIndia News