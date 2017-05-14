IPL 2017: Photos from Mumbai's 9-run win over Kolkata

Kolkata, May 14: Mumbai Indians (MI) picked up a comfortable 9 runs win over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their final match of the IPL 2017 league stage at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. [Match Highlights]

Batting first Mumbai Indians posted a humble total of 173 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their 20 overs. Saurabh Tiwary who played his first match in this season scored 52 runs and Ambati Rayudu scored 63. [Match Report]

In reply, KKR managed to score 164 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. Manish Pandey and Colin de Grandhomme played well for the home side.

Mumbai Indians collected 20 points from their 14 matches and qualified for the playoffs as the number 1 side. KKR too along with Sunrisers Hyderabad made it to the final four.

Here are some photos from KKR Vs MI match

Mumbai Indians players Mumbai Indians player celebrate a wicket against Kolkata Knight Riders. Hardik Pandya (right) and Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians' all-rounder Hardik Pandya who took 2 wickets in his 4 overs for 22 runs. Saurabh Tiwary Saurabh Tiwary, who played his first match in IPL 2017, played a brilliant knock of 52 runs. Ambati Rayudu Ambati Rayudu starred for Mumbai Indians as he scored 63 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders. Shahrukh Khan (right) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) owner Shahrukh Khan at Eden Gardens.

Note: All images taken from IPL official website

OneIndia News