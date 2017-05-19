IPL 2017: Photos from MI's practice session ahead of Qualifier 2

Photos from Mumbai Indians' practice session in Bengaluru ahead of their Qualifier 2 game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

By:
Bengaluru, May 19: Mumbai Indians (MI) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in a crucial IPL 2017 Qualifier 2 encounter today (May 19) at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. [MI's likely playing XI]

MI, who ended the league stage at the top of the table, received a jolt in the Qualifier 1 at their home, when they suffered a shock defeat against Rising Pune Supergiant. [KKR-MI: Preview]

The loss forced them to travel to Bengaluru to play the Qualifier 2, which is a do or die encounter. They meet KKR, who had defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Eliminator.

Ahead of this mega match at Bengaluru, Mumbai players were involved in an intense practice session at the stadium.

Here are some photos from Mumbai Indians' practice session

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma with the fans.

Tim Southee

Tim Southee

Mumbai Indians fast bowler Tim Southee at the nets.

Parthiv Patel

Parthiv Patel

Mumbai Indians' wicketkeeper-batsman Parthiv Patel.

Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana

Mumbai Indians' promising youngster Nitish Rana with the fans.

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians players play football during their practice session at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya

Mumbai Indians' star all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians' fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah at practice.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma at practice tries to control a football.

Pandya Brothers

Pandya Brothers

Krunal Pandya (left) with younger brother Hardik at Mumbai Indians' practice at Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Mumbai Indians players

Mumbai Indians players

Mumbai Indians players during their practice session at the Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru.

Note: All images take from Mumbai Indians official website

OneIndia News

Story first published: Friday, May 19, 2017, 11:03 [IST]
