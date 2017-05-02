IPL 2017: Photos from MI-RCB match at Wankhede Stadium

Mumbai Indians (MI) have assured themselves of a play-off berth in IPL 2017 after defeating Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB).

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Mumbai, May 2: Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) slumped to their 8th loss in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 yesterday (May 1). (Match scorecard)

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

RCB's latest defeat was against Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. MI captain Rohit Sharma was the star with the bat as the hosts chased down 163 with 5 wickets and 1 ball to spare. (Match highlights)

Rohit remained unbeaten on 56 off 37 balls with 6 fours and 1 six. The next best was 33 from opener Jos Buttler. (Photos from RPS-GL match)

RCB are out of the reckoning for play-offs while MI, with this win, are assured of finishing in top-four after the league phase.

With the latest success, MI jumped to the top of the 8-team standings with 16 points from 10 matches.

Here are the photos from MI-RCB match

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

RCB captain Virat Kohli in action against MI at Wankhede Stadium. He was dismissed for 20.

AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers hit 3 fours and 3 sixes on way to a 27-ball 43. He fell to Krunal Pandya, again. This was the 4th time that Krunal got De Villiers' wicket.

De Villiers

De Villiers

De Villiers plays a shot. He batted at number four. He scored at a strike rate of 159.25.

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

It was Rohit Sharma's innings that won the game for MI. He stayed till the end and ensured the home team was victorious. He is seen here playing a shot as RCB wicketkeeper Kedar Jadhav watches.

Aniket Choudhary

Aniket Choudhary

RCB paceman Aniket Choudhary (left) jumps after dismissing MI's Parthiv Patel for a duck. Choudhary struck on the first ball of the innings.

Celebration

Celebration

Another image of Choudhary celebrating the dismissal of Parthiv.

Victory

Victory

Hardik Pandya (left) and Rohit celebrate MI's victory in the final over of the match.

Congratulations

Congratulations

De Villiers (left) congratulates MI captain Rohit after the match. Hardik is also seen.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

ipl, ipl 10, cricket, mumbai indians, royal challengers bangalore, rohit sharma, virat kohli, mumbai, wankhede stadium

Story first published: Tuesday, May 2, 2017, 11:12 [IST]
Other articles published on May 2, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...