IPL 2017: Photos from MI-DD match, Mumbai notch record win

Photos from Delhi Daredevils Vs Mumbai Indians in the match 45 of IPL 2017.

By:
New Delhi, May 7: Mumbai Indians (MI) scalped a historic win against Delhi Daredevils (DD) last night (May 6) as they thrashed the home side by 146 runs in the match 45 of IPL 2017.

It was the biggest margin of victory in the history of the tournament and Mumbai also became the first team to qualify for the playoffs of IPL 2017. [DD Vs MI - Highlights]

Batting first, Mumbai posted a mammoth total of 212 runs for the loss of 3 wickets thanks to brilliant innings from West Indian duo Lendl Simmons (66) and Kieron Pollard (63).

In reply, Delhi batting line-up collapsed and were bowled out for just 66 runs. Karn Sharma and Harbhajan picked 3 wickets each.

Here are some photos from Delhi Vs Mumbai match:

Kieron Pollard (right) with Lendl Simmons

Mumbai Indians batsman Kieron Pollard celebrates his half century during an IPL match between Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians.

Lendl Simmons

Mumbai Indians batsman Lendl Simmons plays a shot during an IPL match between Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians.

Kieron Pollard

Mumbai Indians batsman Kieron Pollard plays a shot during an IPL match between Delhi Daredevils and Mumbai Indians.

Mumbai Indians players celebrate

Mumbai Indians bowler Lasith Malinga (centre) celebrates with team mates after taking wicket of DD batsman Corey Anderson during their IPL match.

Karn Sharma (centre) celebrates with teammates

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma after the dismissal of Delhi Daredevils batsman Pat Cummins during their IPL match.

Story first published: Sunday, May 7, 2017, 12:10 [IST]
