IPL 2017: Photos from KKR-RPS match; Rahul Tripathi the batting star

Kolkata, May 4: Rahul Tripathi was the batting star as Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 4 wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match last night (May 3). (Match scorecard)

Tripathi missed out on a well deserved century but his magnificent knock of 93 (52 balls, 9x4, 7x6), ensure that RPS won and catapulted to the third spot in Points Table. (Match highlights)

The 26-year-old right-hander scored 78 out of 93 in boundaries. He single-handedly won the game for his team when the next top score was only 14, by Ben Stokes.

RPS successfully chased down 156 with 4 balls to spare at the Eden Gardens. (Who is Rahul?)

Earlier, left-arm paceman Jaydev Unadkat's 2/28 including a first-over wicket-maiden restricted KKR to 155/8 in 20 overs. Manish Pandey was the highest scorer for the hosts with 37.

Here are the photos from KKR-RPS contest

Sunil Narine out for a duck RPS players celebrate the dismissal of Narine, who was out for a duck. Jaydev Unadkat took a superb return catch in the first over of the match. It was a wicket-maiden over. Gautam Gambhir KKR skipper Gambhir plays a shot. He scored 24 runs. He was caught by Ajinkya Rahane off Washington Sundar's bowling. Suryakumar Yadav Suryakumar helped KKR go past the 150-run mark. He was unbeaten on 30 with 2 fours and 2 sixes. Umesh Yadav KKR paceman Umesh (left) and Gambhir celebrate the dismissal of Rahane for 11 runs. Fine half century Rahul Tripathi raises his bat after completing fifty runs. His 50 came off 23 balls. Clean bowled RPS captain Steve Smith is clean bowled by Chris Woakes. Smith managed only 9 runs from 9 balls with 1 six. Rahul in action Tripathi plays a pull shot on way to his match-winning knock of 93. Captains meet Captains Gambhir (left) and Smith are photographed after the match at Eden Gardens.

