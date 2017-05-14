IPL 2017: Photos from Hyderabad's celebration after win over Gujarat

Rajkot, May 14: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) picked up a comfortable 8 wickets win over Gujarat Lions (GL) to qualify for the playoffs. They are currently second in the points table. [Match Highlights]

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

Batting first, Gujarat started their innings strongly. Openers Ishan Kishan and Dwayne Smith formed an 111 runs partnership for the first wickets. [Match Report]

But after their dismissal, the entire batting line-up collapsed like a house of cards and they were bowled out for just 154.

Chasing the small total, SRH lost their first two wickets for just 25 runs. But captain David Warner along with young batsman Vijay Shankar guided their team to glory.

Here are some photos from GL Vs SRH match

Mohammed Siraj (left) and Vijay Shankar SRH heroes Mohammed Siraj and Vijay Shankar cut cake after the win against Gujarat Lions. Mohammed Siraj (left) and VVS Laxman SRH mentor VVS Laxman feeds cake to man of the match Mohammed Siraj. SRH players celebrate SRH players celebrate after their win against Gujarat Lions. They qualify for the playoffs. Mohammed Siraj Man of the match Mohammed Siraj took 4 wickets against Gujarat Lions. Tom Moody (left) and Mohammed Siraj SRH coach Tom Moody and man of the match Mohammed Siraj.

Note: All images taken from Sunrisers Hyderabad's Twitter handle

OneIndia News