IPL 2017: Photos from Delhi Daredevils' win over Gujarat Lions

Kanpur, May 11: Delhi Daredevils (DD) defeated Gujarat Lions (GL) by 2 wickets in an inconsequential match 50 in IPL 2017 yesterday (May 10) at Kanpur. [GL-DD: Scorecard]

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

None of the teams had anything to lose from this game as both are already knocked out of the competition, so the match was for restoring pride. [GL-DD: Match Highlights]

In a batting-friendly track, Gujarat Lions posted a mammoth total of 195 runs for the loss 5 wickets. Aaron Finch scored a quickfire 69 off 39 balls to guide GL to their total.

The Australian power hitter was ably supported by Dinesh Karthik (40) and Ishan Kishan (34) at the top order.

While chasing, DD lost their first two wickets of Sanju Samson and Rishabh Pant within just 15 runs. Thereafter, Karun Nair and Shreyas Iyer formed a prolonged partnership.

Iyer scored 96 runs which helped Delhi chase down such a huge total. Amit Mishra had struck the winning shot.

Here are some photos from DD-KXIP match

Mohammed Shami (left) with Amit Mishra Mohammed Shami and Amit Mishra of the Delhi Daredevils celebrates win over Gujarat Lions. Ishan Kishan Ishan Kishan of Gujarat Lions bats during IPL match against Delhi Daredevils. Mohammed Shami (centre), Dwayne Smith (right) Dwayne Smith of the Gujarat Lions reacts after runout during an IPL match against Delhi Daredevils. Dinesh Karthik Dinesh Karthik of the Gujarat Lions bats during an IPL match against Delhi Daredevils. Aaron Finch Aaron Finch of the Gujarat Lions raises his bat after scoring 50 runs during an IPL match against Delhi Daredevils. Sanju Samson Sanju Samson of the Delhi Daredevils is bowled by Pradeep Sangwan of the Gujarat Lions. Suresh Raina (right) with a fan A fan of Gujarat Lions captain Suresh Raina enters the ground and urge for his autograph during an IPL match against Delhi Daredevils. Suresh Raina (centre) celebrates with James Faulkner James Faulkner of the Gujarat Lions is congratulated by captain Suresh Raina for getting Karun Nair of the Delhi Daredevils wicket. Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer of the Delhi Daredevils plays a shot during an IPL match against Gujarat Lions. Pat Cummins (left) with Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer and Pat Cummins of the Delhi Daredevils during an IPL match against Gujarat Lions.

OneIndia News