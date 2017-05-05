IPL 2017: Photos from DD Vs GL match; Rishabh Pant leaves Lions panting

New Delhi, May 5: Gujarat Lions (GL) were demolished by Delhi Daredevils (DD) thanks to two young batsmen putting on a dazzling display at the Feroz Shah Kotla on Thursday night (May 4). (Scorecard)

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

Rishabh Pant (97, 43 balls, 6x4, 9x6) and Sanju Samson (61, 31 balls, 7x6) set the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 alight with their brilliant batting. Pant and Samson's onslaught took DD to victory in 17.3 overs, chasing down 209 with 7 wickets to spare.

The loss put GL out of contention for play-offs while DD stayed in the hunt to make the top-four of the league.

Left-handed Pant earned high praises for his audacious knock. The 19-year-old talented wicketkeeper-batsman impressed even batting legend Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar took to the micro-blogging website Twitter to describe Pant's knock as one of the best in the history of IPL. (Match highlights)

"One of the best Innings I have seen in the IPL & that includes all 10 seasons. @RishabPant777," Tendulkar tweeted last night.

Earlier, captain Suresh Raina top-scored with 77 as GL posted 208/7 in 20 overs. Dinesh Karthik made 65.

Here are the photos from the match

Suresh Raina GL were lifted by their captain Raina, who hit 77 off 43 balls with 5 fours and 4 sixes. He is seen here playing a shot during his innings. Dinesh Karthik Raina was ably supported by Karthik. He scored 65 off 34 balls with 5 fours and 5 sixes. Aaron Finch Australian right-hander Finch made 27 off 19 with 4 boundaries. Wicket for GL GL players celebrate the dismissal of DD captain Karun Nair. He was out for 12 to Pradeep Sangwan. Rishabh Pant Left-handed Pant plays a shot on way to his superb 97. He missed out on a well deserved century. Karun Nair Nair plays a shot during his brief stay at the crease. Nair is the stand-in skipper for DD after regular captain Zaheer Khan was ruled out due to injury.

OneIndia News