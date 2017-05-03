IPL 2017: Photos from DD-SRH match at Feroz Shah Kotla

New Delh, May 3: Delhi Daredevils (DD) kept their hopes alive in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 as they defeated defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 6 wickets here last night (May 2) at Feroz Shah Kotla. (Match scorecard)

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

Left-hander Corey Anderson top-scored with 41 not out as DD chased down 186 with 5 balls to spare. Captain Karun Nair was the next best with the bat with 39 runs as an opener.

Earlier, Yuvraj Singh's unbeaten 70 lifted SRH to 185/3 in 20 overs. Yuvraj's stay at the crease saw him hit 11 fours and 1 six. Skipper David Warner scored 30 runs.

DD paceman Mohammed Shami was adjudged Man-of-the-match. He took two wickets for 36 runs in 4 overs.

This was DD's third win in 9 matches. SRH, with 6 victories, are placed third in the 8-team table with 13 points while DD are 6th.

Here are the pictures from the match

David Warner departs SRH captain Warner was bowled by Mohammed Shami for 30 runs. The visitors lost their first wicket for 53 runs in the 6th over. Shikhar Dhawan Warner's opening partner Shikhar Dhawan too did not last long as he departed after scoring 28 runs. He was scalped by legspinner Amit Mishra. Yuvraj Singh shines Left-hander Yuvraj Singh plays a shot on way to his half century. Thanks to his quick knock, SRH posted 185/3 in 20 overs. Big hit Yuvraj goes for a bit hit. He smashed 11 fours and one six in his unbeaten 70 off 41 balls. Half century Yuvraj (right) celebrates his half century. His fifty came off 34 balls. Rishabh Pant Mohammed Siraj (left) is ecstatic after dismissing Rishabh Pant (right) for 34. DD captain DD skipper Karun Nair plays a shot on way to 39 off 20 deliveries. Sanju Samson DD opening batsman Sanju Samson is seen in action during his 24-run knock. Celebration time DD players celebrate the dismissal of SRH's Shikhar. The left-hander was sent back to the pavilion by Mishra.

OneIndia News