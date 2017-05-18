IPL 2017: Nathan Coulter-Nile's stunning return catch is a must watch

Bengaluru, May 18: As the tenth edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is nearing it's conclusion, with two games remaining, people have witnessed some outstanding catches.

But Kolkata Knight Riders' pacer Nathan Coulter-Nile, who took a brilliant catch against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on Wednesday (May 17), has sent a clear message to fans that there's still a lot of action remaining even in the last stages of the league.

The Australian pacer impressed not only with his match-winning bowling effort for Kolkata, but was also applauded for the superb follow-through catch during the match.

Coulter-Nile pouched a stupendous return catch, a one-handed blinder, of his own bowling to dismiss Chris Jordan of the Sunrisers Hyderabad at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

He took the catch diving towards his left in the penultimate of the innings to get rid of Jordan for golden duck.

Watch the stunning catch and a few images of the same, here:

Coulter-Nile diving towards his left It was the third delivery of his final over in the innings when the Aussie speedster took that catch. Coulter-Nile pouching the ball Coulter-Nile didn't let the ball pass away and pouched it in one go, putting up a superb display of follow through. Coulter-Nile times his jump to perfection The southpaw pacer timed his dive to perfection as the ball was going towards his left. Held it tightly After pouching it, Coulter-Nile ensured his grip is tight enough so that the ball doesn't slips out of his hand. Maintains the balance All this happened in split-seconds but Coulter-Nile ensured that the ball doesn't slips when his hand and body landed on the ground. Coulter-Nile nails this to perfection https://t.co/qECxAiwMb8 #IPL — Avinash Sharma (@avinashrcsharma) May 18, 2017 Here's the video Watch the entire video of Coulter-Nile's catch here.

Coulter-Nile finished his quota of 4 overs with 3/20 and was awarded man of the match as Kolkata won the game by 7 wickets against Hyderabad via Duckworth-Lewis Method.

At at time when fans have already started figuring out best catches, best sixes and best wickets in the cash-rich league, Coulter-Nile's effort has sent out clear a message that they should expect for more of these for there are still two more games remaining.

Kolkata Knight Riders will lock horns with Mumbai Indians on Friday (May 19) in the second qualifier and winner among the two will face Rising Pune Supergiant in the final on Sunday (May 21) in Hyderabad.

Image & Video Credit: BCCI.

