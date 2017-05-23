From Rohit Sharma to Jasprit Bumrah, Mumbai Indians celebrate IPL 2017 triumph

Mumbai, May 23: Mumbai Indians players have went into celebration mode after beating Rising Pune Supergiant in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 on Sunday (May 21) evening.

The Rohit Sharma led side, thus, lifted the IPL trophy for record third time to emerge as the most successful franchise in the ten years of the cash-rich league.

In the contest billed as 'Maharashtra Derby', Mumbai outclassed Pune by 1 run in a nail-biting last ball thriller.

Batting first, Mumbai posted a paltry total of 129/8 setting a target of 130 for RPS to chase. But Mumbai's lethal bowling unit prevented latter from achieving the target.

Defending a low total of 129, Mumbai bowlers showed grit and patience to restrict Pune to 128 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Krunal Pandya was awarded man of the match for his brilliant performance with bat as well as with the ball.

Another young cricketer Jasprit Bumrah was also the star for Mumbai in the crucial encounter in the final as he picked up two important wickets for his team during the match. Bumrah first got rid of Rahul Tripathi and later removed the big fish in Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Steve Smith, who scored 51 off 50, was the top-scorer in the match. But his valiant effort couldn't help his team win the game.

After winning the game in a dramatic fashion, Mumbai players broke into celebration.

This is how MI players are celebrating their triumph in the final:

OneIndia News