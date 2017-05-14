IPL 2017: Mumbai Indians become first team in history to win 100 T20 matches

Mumbai, May 14: Two times IPL champions Mumbai Indians (MI) reached a new milestone as they became the first team in history to win 100 T20 matches.

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

The Mumbai outfit defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) last night (May 13) at the Eden Gardens by 9 runs in their final match of the league stage of IPL 2017. [IPL play-offs, venues and schedule]

Performance-wise one of the best ever IPL teams, MI registered their 100th T20 win yesterday and qualified for the playoffs as the number 1 side.

Here is the tweet from the official handle of Mumbai Indians:

CENTURY! We are the FIRST TEAM in T20 history to win 💯 games! 💙💙💙#CricketMeriJaan #KKRvMI #MI pic.twitter.com/p1PLQo2xsp — Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan) May 13, 2017

Mumbai Indians started their journey in the inaugural season of the IPL way back in 2008. Their start in the tournament was not impressive as they lost their first four matches.

MI's first ever T20 match was against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). They had lost that game by 5 wickets. Their first ever win was against KKR on April 29, 2008. They had won the game by 7 wickets.

Mumbai's first big triumph came in 2011 when they won the Champions League T20. They won the coveted IPL trophy for the first time in 2013 under the leadership of Rohit Sharma and repeated the feat in 2015.

MI have played against a number of opponents in the last 10 years but their best record has been against fellow IPL side KKR. The teams have faced each other 20 times out of which Mumbai have emerged victorious on 15 occasions.

Mumbai Indians play the Qualifier 1 game in Mumbai against either Sunrisers Hyderabad or Rising Pune Supergiant (if they beat Punjab today).

OneIndia News