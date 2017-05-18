IPL 2017: MS Washington Sundar did not get his name from American city

Chennai, May 18: The suspense over MS Washington Sundar's unique name has been revealed. How did this 17-year-old get this name? That has been answered by his father Sundar.

In the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017, offspinner Washington has done well for Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) after coming in as a late replacement for the injured Ravichandran Ashwin.

Sundar starred with the ball in the Qualifier 1 on May 16 at Wankhede Stadium by taking 3 Mumbai Indians (MI) wickets. His Man-of-the-match performance took RPS to the final, to be played in Hyderabad on Sunday (May 21).

The mystery surrounding Washington's name is finally solved. Speaking to "The Hindu" newspaper on Thursday (May 18), his father gave the real reason behind him naming his son as Washington. And it is nothing to do with the American capital city.

"I am a Hindu and come from a very humble family. Two streets away from my home in Triplicane (Chennai) lived an ex-army man called PD Washington," Sundar told the newspaper.

"Washington was extremely fond of cricket and would come to watch us play at the Marina ground (in Chennai). He took a liking for my game. I was poor and he would buy uniform for me, pay my school fee, get me books, take me to the ground in his cycle and constantly encourage me," added Sundar.

Sundar, an all-rounder, played in Tamil Nadu Cricket Association's (TNCA) first division league.

He recalled, "To me he (PD Washington) was everything. He was the happiest man when I made it to the Ranji Trophy probables."

It was in the year 1999 that Washington passed away and a few months later (October 5), Sundar couple had their first child.

"My wife had a difficult delivery. But the baby survived. As per the Hindu custom, I whispered a God's name, 'Srinivasan' in his ear.

"But I decided to name him Washington in memory of the man who had done so much for me. Had I had a second son, I would have called him Washington Jr," Sundar said.

