IPL 2017: MS Dhoni-Steve Smith pair compared to iconic 'Jai-Veeru' from Sholay

New Delhi, May 22: Rising Pune Supergiant ended up runners up in the summit clash against Mumbai Indians as they were defeated by 1 run in the final of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 on Sunday (May 21). (Photos from IPL 10 Final)

Mumbai kept their cool to defend a paltry total of 129 in a nail-biting last ball thriller to lift their third IPL trophy.

With their defeat, Pune's dream of lifting their maiden IPL trophy came crashing.

During the final, Harsh Goenka, brother of RPS owner Sanjiv Goenka, compared Pune's skipper Steven Smith and MS Dhoni with the iconic Bollywood movie Sholay's pair of Jai and Veeru.

Goenka has been critical of Dhoni since the start of the IPL 10 and consistently defended his brother's decision of sacking the Ranchi cricketer as the team' captain.

With team's hopes pinned on Dhoni and Smith's pair in the final Goenka took to Twitter to laud their pair.

"Outstanding combinations: Laurel- Hardy, Jai -Veeru, Smith- Dhon #IPLfinal," Harsh Goenka tweeted.

The characters of Jai and Veeru were essayed by Bollywood superstars Amitabh Bachchan and Dharamendra in the 1975 classic movie.

Dhoni came out to bat after Pune lost the wicket of Ajinkya Rahane in the 12th over when his team needed 58 more runs to win the game.

Dhoni and Smith started building the innings from there on but Dhoni's wicket in the 17th over by Jasprit Bumrah proved costly for his team as they faltered in the run chase and lost the game by 1 run.

Skipper Smith too couldn't help the side reach home as he was dismissed for 51 in the final over of the match.

Johnson was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai who returned with figures of 3/26, while young India pacer Jasprit Bumrah also played his part well. Bumrah returned with figures of 26/2 from his four overs.

