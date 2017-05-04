IPL 2017: MS Dhoni plays with Imran Tahir's son at airport, video goes viral

Pune, May 4: Former India cricketer MS Dhoni was undoubtedly the most sought after cricketer during the match between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Rising Pune Supergiant in Kolkata on Wednesday (May 4).

The chants of 'Dhoni Dhoni' at Eden Gardens were constantly reverberating during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 tie between KKR and RPS.

Despite being home to KKR, there seemed no dearth of support for the RPS from a jam-packed Eden Stadium and the prime reason for that was presence of MS Dhoni in Steve Smith's squad.

Constant cheers from the Eden crowd for Dhoni proved that Kolkata's heart still bleeds for the most successful Indian skipper.

(MS Dhoni is the most popular cricketer on Twitter)

The 35-year-old Ranchi cricketer is not just known for his game, the cricketer is also famous for being a humble human being.

Ever since he gave up the captaincy of the Indian cricket team, Dhoni has been indulging in more friendly interactions with the common public and revealing his humble side.

In a latest instance, Dhoni was captured by fans at Pune airport where the Rising Pune Supergiant wicketkeeper was seen sitting on the floor and playing with his teammate Imran Tahir's son.

Some fans recorded Dhoni's simplicity with their mobile cameras and posted it on social media which went viral in no time.

Here's the video:

Earlier, when the South Africa spinner was asked about his relationship and experience of playing with Dhoni, Tahir was quoted as saying, "I am sure it is every cricketer's dream to play with MS Dhoni. It's a great opportunity. Thanks to IPL, I got into Pune and am playing with him. It's going really well with him and I hope it carries on."

Touched with their favourite cricketer's gesture, fans took to Twitter to hail Dhoni for his simplicity.

This is how Twitterati reacted after watch Dhoni spending quality time with his new found fan:

OneIndia News