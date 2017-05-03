IPL 2017: MS Dhoni is the most popular cricketer on Twitter, Virat Kohli ranks third

New Delhi, May 3: Former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni may not be leading any side or exploding runs with his bat in the tenth edition of the Indian Premeir League (IPL), but no one can beat the most successful captain in history when it comes to popularity.

The former Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) captain, MS Dhoni, continues to be the most talked about cricketer in the fourth consecutive week of the cash-rich league.



The IPL introduced special Twitter player emojis of the biggest stars in this season to give fans a visual treat.

As per reports, the #MSDhoni emoji has been tweeted the most in the ongoing tournament. This shows the huge amount of popularity Dhoni enjoys amongst Indian cricket fans.

Dhoni was removed as the captain of the RPS before start of the tournament, which didn't go down well with his fans. The wicket-keeper batsman has so far scored just 199 runs from 10 games he has played so far but has been a vital cog in the success of the franchise in this season.

Dhoni's presence behind the stumps, his crucial suggestions to the team mates at crucial juntures is doing wonders to the side. He may have won just one game on his own but his presence in the side has always kept the opposition vary of him.

Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir is the second most talked about cricketer on Twitter followed by Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli.

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is present at No. 4 in the list while RPS all-rounder Ben Stokes was the fifth most popular player in the fourth week of the IPL.

Here are a few tweets on MS Dhoni:

Till now more than 4 million tweets related to the IPL have been recorded. Mumbai Indians is the most popular IPL team while their match against Gujarat Lions, which went into the Super-Over, was the most talked about match in the Twitter Cricket Index for the fourth week.

Here's the Twitter Cricket Index for week 4:

Most talked about team of the week

1. Mumbai Indians (@mipaltan)

2. Kolkata Knight Riders (@KKRiders)

3. Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets)

Most talked about matches (Most Tweeted official match hashtags)

1. #GLvMI (Super-Over game)

2. #MIvRPS

3. #RPSvKKR

4. #SRHvKKR

5. #RPSvRCB

