IPL 2017: MS Dhoni emoji topped Twitter trends in 10th edition

New Delhi, May 24: His team Rising Pune Supergiant may have lost in the final against Mumbai Indians, Mahendra Singh Dhoni was the most talked about cricketer in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

IPL's emoji chart introduced by Twitter was dominated by the former India captain MS Dhoni in the entire tenth edition.

He was followed by India and Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma and Gujarat Lions' Suresh Raina.

IPL, this year, introduced special Twitter player emojis of the biggest stars in this season to give fans a visual treat on the micro-blogging site. 30 cricketers were given emojis for this year's IPL and became very popular amongst fans and Twitterati.

The final data released by the IPL and Twitter claims the #MSDhoni emoji has emerged as the most tweeted in the entire tournament. This cements the fact that Dhoni is immensely popular amongst Indian cricket fans.

Personally, Dhoni didn't have a memorable IPL season this year for has scored just 290 runs in the tournament at an average of 26.36 with just one fifty under his name and strike rate of 116.

Aneesh Madani, Head of Sports Partnerships (India and South East Asia) of Twitter, revealed in a press release that the players' Twitter emojis were a global first for cricket.

Hashtag #MSDhoni also found a place among the top five hashtags of IPL 10.

The top five hashtags were: #CricketMeriJaan by Mumbai Indians, #IPLFinal, #AmiKKR by Kolkata Knight Riders, #MSDhoni, and #MI.

IPL 2017 champions Mumbai Indians was the most-mentioned team on Twitter followed by Kolkata Knight Riders.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, Rising Pune Supergiant, and Sun Risers Hyderabad followed them.

As far as the most-mentioned matches by hashtags are concerned, the hashtag of the final match between Mumbai Indians and Rising Pune Supergiant (#RPSvMI) topped the list.

The qualifier between Mumbai Indians and Kolkata Knight Riders (#MIvKKR) and the eliminator match between SunRisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders (#SRHvKKR) were ranked second and third respectively.

