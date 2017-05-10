IPL 2017: MS Dhoni continues to be the most popular cricketer on Twitter for fifth consecutive week

New Delhi, May 10: He may not be having a good run in the tenth edition of the Indian Premeir League (IPL), but former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni continues to be the most popular cricketer in the ongoing cash-rich league.

MS Dhoni has continues to be the top trending and most talked about cricketer for the fifth consecutive week in the ongoing league.

As the IPL, this year, has introduced special Twitter player emojis of the biggest stars in this season to give fans a visual treat on the micro-blogging site.

As per latest data released by the IPL, the #MSDhoni emoji has once again emerged as the most tweeted for the fifth week in a row. This once again proves that Dhoni his immensely popular amongst Indian cricket fans.

Dhoni didn't have a memorable IPL season so far, he has scored just 235 runs in the tournament at an average of 26.11 with just one fifty under his name.

The Rising Pune Supergiant cricketer, who is playing first season not as a captain, has been at his intelligent best behind the stumps, though.

He is ahead of his RPS teammate Ben Stokes, who is the second most talked about cricketer followed by Kolkata Knight Riders captain Gautam Gambhir.

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli, who failed to perform well in the IPL this year, has slipped to the fourth spot in the Twitter Cricket Index.

Yuvraj Singh of Sunrisers Hyderabad is present at No. 5 in the list, followed by Gujarat Lions captain Suresh Raina and Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma at sixth and seventh position respectively.

KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine's 15-ball fifty against RCB emerged at the top moments of the fifth week. It is the joint fastest fifty with Yusuf Pathan in the history of the game.

Here are the most talked about moments from fifth week:

This how players fared in the fifth week on Twitter MS Dhoni is leader of the pack in the IPL Twitter trend while Virat Kohli slipped to the fourth spot in ranking. MS Dhoni rules the chart MS Dhoni may not be leading any side or exploding runs with his bat, but no one can beat the most successful captain in history when it comes to popularity. Sunil Narine's explosive fifty Narine's whirlwind fifty gave KKR a solid start against RCB as they accumulated 105 runs in six overs. This was best start ever from any side in the history of the IPL. Rishabh Pant's 97 against Gujarat Rishabh Pant's blistering knock of 43-ball 97 for Delhi Daredevils against Gujarat Lions was the second most talked about innings. The 19-year-old's performance helped Daredevils pull off a stunning run chase. Jaydev Unadkat Jaydev Unadkat from Rising Pune Supergiant picked up 5 wickets, including a hat-trick, against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It was his second five-wicket haul in the IPL.

Table-toppers Mumbai Indians still continue to be the most talked about side in the ongoing tournament.

OneIndia News