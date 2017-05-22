IPL 2017: Meet the 'Best XI' of the 10th edition

New Delhi, May 22: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 finally came to an end after Mumbai Indians defeated Rising Pune Supergiant in the 'Grand Finale' on Sunday (May 21).

Rohit Sharma became the only captain in the history of the cash-rich league to lift the IPL trophy thrice. Mumbai Indians also became the only franchise to have won the tournament thrice.

With the conclusion of the match between the two, the tenth edition of the cash-rich league has come to an end.

In this course of 60 games, we have witnessed brilliant performances from the players who not only performed for their teams but also entertained the audiences with their individual efforts.

Based upon the individual performances of the cricketers in this year's IPL, we have come up with the Best XI of the tenth edition of the home-grown league.

Surprisingly, none of the biggest names in the existing Indian Cricket Team (limited overs) were able to make it to the Best XI list of this edition.

Big names like Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, et al, couldn't make it to this list for one simple reason i.e. they failed to impress with their performance.

The four overseas players who made it to the list are David Warner, Ben Stokes, Steve Smith and Mitchell McCleneghan. Smith, who led Rising Pune Supergiant to the final, has been named as the captain of the 'Best XI' picked up by OneIndia.

So here's the 'Best XI' of the 10th edition of the IPL:

1. David Warner The Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper amassed most runs in this season and thus earned the Orange Cap. The left-handed opener from Australia scored 643 runs from 14 matches. He smashed 4 fifties and a hundred in this tournament. 2. Gautam Gambhir The Kolkata Knight Riders skipper scored 498 runs from 16 matches played in the tournament and hence deserves to be the second opener along with Warner. He has slammed 4 fifties in the tournament. 3. Steve Smith (C) The Rising Pune Supergiant deserves to be the captain of the side. The Australia captain scored 472 runs from 15 games played and led his team from the front. 4. Suresh Raina The Gujarat Lions skipper was the fifth highest run getter in the tournament. Raina scored 442 runs in 14 games and also hit three fifties. 5. Ben Stokes The England all-rounder scored 316 runs from 11 innings in the tournament and also picked up 12 wickets in his maiden IPL season. He also smashed a match-winning hundred for his team Rising Pune Supergiant. 6. Pawan Negi The left-arm spinner from Royal Challengers Bangalore picked up 12 wickets from as many matches. The million dollar boy from the previous season was one of the best performers for RCB in this disappointing season. He also scored 144 runs from 10 innings. 7. Robin Uthappa (WK) The Kolkata Knight Riders wicketkeeper-batsman scored 388 runs from 13 innings. He was the third highest run-getter for KKR in the tenth edition of the IPL. The Karnataka stumper was equally good behind the wickets. 8. Mitchell McClenaghan The left-arm quick from New Zealand was the leading wicket-taker for the Mumbai Indians. McClenaghan, who missed out in the final due to injury, picked up 19 wickets from 14 games. 9. Bhuvneshwar Kumar The Sunrisers Hyderabad won the Purple Cap award for emerging as the most successful bowler of the season with 26 wickets to his name from 14 games. Bhuvneshwar became the only bowler to win Purple Cap in two consecutive seasons (IPL 9 & 10). 10. Jaydev Unadkat The left-arm pacer from Rising Pune Supergiant was the second highest wicket-taker in the tournament with 24 scalps from just 12 games. 11. Jasprit Bumrah The right-arm-slinger from Mumbai Indians could be a must fit in any limited overs team at the moment. Bumrah claimed 20 wickets from 16 games. And who would forget that incredible bowling in the only Super-Over of this season in which he conceded just 4 runs against Gujarat Lions?

OneIndia News