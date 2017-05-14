IPL 2017: Match 56: Royal Challengers Bangalore opt to bat against Delhi Daredevils

New Delhi, May 14: Royal Challengers Bangalore won the toss and elected to bat against Delhi Daredevils in their final game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 here on Sunday (May 14).

RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and immediately elected to bat cleared his intention of ending their journey in the tournament on a high.

While sixth-ranked Delhi fielded an unchanged XI, bottom-placed Bangalore made five changes -- bringing in Vishnu Vinod, Shane Watson, Sachin Baby, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan in place of Mandeep Singh, AB de Villiers, Sreenath Aravind, Samuel Badree and Aniket Choudhary.

Kohli would be hoping that his side win the game in the final game and his batsmen explode against Delhi at his home ground at the Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium.

Kohli, the local lad, would thus find huge support at Kotla for as long as he's present in the field.

With 12 points from 13 games, Delhi are already out of the race for the play-offs. Delhi have once again been hugely inconsistent this season.

Their bowling line-up, on paper at least, is one of the strongest in the IPL but has failed to step up to the occasion.

The batting has also been inconsistent as their top and middle-order batsmen failed to click in unison.

Playing XIs:

Delhi: Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer, Marlon Samuels, Corey Anderson, Shahbaz Nadeem, Pat Cummins, Mohammed Shami, Amit Mishra, Zaheer Khan (captain).

Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), Chris Gayle, Vishnu Vinod (wicket-keeper), Travis Head, Kedar Jadhav, Shane Watson, Sachin Baby, Pawan Negi, Harshal Patel, Avesh Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal.

