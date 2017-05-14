IPL 2017: Match 56 Highlights: Delhi Vs Bangalore; Virat Kohli slams 30th IPL fifty

New Delhi, May 14: Riding over skipper Virat Kohli's 45-ball 58, Royal Challengers Bangalore posted a 161/6 against Delhi Daredevils in their inconsequential final game of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 here on Sunday (May 14).

After winning the toss, Chris Gayle opened the innings for RCB with young Vishnu Vinod, at the Ferozeshah Kotla Stadium.

Vinod fell after stitching a 30-run partnership with Gayle. Then, Gayle and Kohli put up a 66-run stand for the second wicket but the West Indian swashbuckler was dismissed for 48.

Earlier, RCB skipper Virat Kohli won the toss and immediately elected to bat cleared his intention of ending their journey in the tournament on a high.

While sixth-ranked Delhi fielded an unchanged XI, bottom-placed Bangalore made five changes -- bringing in Vishnu Vinod, Shane Watson, Sachin Baby, Harshal Patel and Avesh Khan in place of Mandeep Singh, AB de Villiers, Sreenath Aravind, Samuel Badree and Aniket Choudhary.

Here are the highlights from the match between RCB and DD:

# This was 100th IPL game for Delhi Daredevils skipper Zaheer Khan.

# RCB made a slow start, scoring 37/1 at the end of Powerplay overs (six), with Gayle contributing 32 runs off 24 deliveries.

# Gayle scored 48 off 38 balls before being dismissed by Shahbaz Nadeem in the 14th over.

# Gayle has scored 3,420 runs in 90 innings for RCB, at a run rate of 9.26. He has hit 263 fours, 263 sixes, 21X50s and 5X100s.

# Travis Head was run out in the 15th over for 2.

# 21 times Virat Kohli has been involved in a run out in the IPL, Rohit Sharma is worst with 29.

# Virat Kohli slammed his 30th IPL fifty.

# Kedar Jadhav was also run out after scoring 12 from 9.

# Pat Cummins was the pick of bowlers for Delhi with figures of 2/21 in 4 overs.

# Mohammed Shami and Zaheer Khan conceded 31 runs each from their quota of 4 overs.

# Amit Mishra was most costly Delhi bowlers as he conceded 26 runs from 2 overs.

# Shahbaz Nadeem gave 12 runs from 2 overs and picked up a wicket.

# Pawan Negi milked 13 off five deliveries he faced in the final over he faced from Anderson to take the total beyond 160.

OneIndia News