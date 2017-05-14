IPL 2017: Match 55: Highlights: Pune Vs Punjab; RPS set up clash with MI in Qualifier 1

Pune, may 14: Rising Pune Supergiant demolished Kings XI Punjab by 9 wickets, with 48 balls to spare, and thus qualified for the playoffs stage in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 here on Sunday (May 14).

With this win, Pune made it to the second poisition in the points table where they have assured themselves two chances to get into the final.



Chasing a paltry target of 74, Pune lost just one wicket and achieved the target quite convincingly.

Earlier, after winning the toss Pune skipper Steve Smith elected to chase against Punjab in their final and must win league match of the tournament.

The visitors made two changes to their squad by bringing in Eoin Morgan and Swapnil Singh in place of Matt Henry and Manan Vohra. Pune team remained unchanged.

Here are the highlights of the match between RPS and KXIP:

# Pune defeated Punjab by 9 wickets with 48 balls to spare.

# Pune opener Rahul Tripathi scored 28 off 20 balls.

# Tripathi stitched a 41-run partnership for the first wicket.

# Pune will now face Mumbai Indians in the first qualifier at Wankhede Stadium on May 16.

# Manoj Tiwary took a straightforward catch at short cover to send back Martin Guptill (0) on the very first delivery of the match.

# Shaun Marsh (10) was also dismissed by Daniel Christian in the fourth over and the scoreboard read 19/2.

# Punjab skipper Glenn Maxwell (0) failed to step up to the occasion as he was caught in the deep by Ajinkya Rahane.

# This was the third time Maxwell has got out inside the Powerplay this year: 18 balls, 11 runs, out three times.

# Wriddhiman Saha, who seemed good at the crease, could not handle the pressure and was dismissed by Christian in the 10th over.

# Dan Christian and MS Dhoni were the parties involved in the two missed catches, with the keeper not diving probably because of the presence of Christian at slip.

# Axar Patel's catch was 100th dismissal for Dhoni in the IPL.

# From 10 matches Jaydev Unadkat has taken 21 wickets.

# Axar Patel (22) and Wriddhiman Saha (13) were the major contributors for Punjab's cause.

# Shardul Thakur scalped three wickets while Unadkat, Adam Zampa and Christian took two wickets each.

# Pune bundled Punjab for 73 - their lowest total in the IPL.

# This was Ben Stokes' last match in the IPL 10.

OneIndia News