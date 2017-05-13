IPL 2017: Match 54: KKR win the toss and elect to field first

Kolkata, May 13: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) captain Gautam Gambhir won the toss and elected to field first against Mumbai Indians (MI) in the match 54 of IPL 2017 at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

It is a must win match for hosts Kolkata as they need those 2 points to confirm their berth in the playoffs. Mumbai, on the other hand, have already qualified, thus will be tension free.

MI enjoys a brilliant record KKR in the IPL. In the first leg, they had defeated Gautam Gambhir's men.

KKR currently have 16 points from 13 matches. A win at their beloved Eden Gardens would not only guarantee a playoff spot but also will push them at the top of the table at end of league stage.

Mumbai would like to lose their top spot before approaching the playoffs. The scenario makes the match an absolute mouth-watering.

Playing XIs

Kolkata Knight Riders: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Gautam Gambhir (captain), Robin Uthappa (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Colin de Grandhomme, Kuldeep Yadav, Umesh Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Trent Boult

Mumbai Indians: Lendl Simmons, Rohit Sharma, Ambati Rayudu, Kieron Pollard, Saurabh Tiwary, Krunal Pandya, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Vinay Kumar, Tim Southee, Mitchell Johnson.

#IPL Here's the Playing XIs for @KKRiders vs @mipaltan #KKRvMI pic.twitter.com/fVmzh0wRpj — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 13, 2017

