IPL 2017: Match 54: Highlights: Kolkata Knight Riders Vs Mumbai Indians

Kolkata, May 13: Mumbai Indians (MI) defeated Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 9 runs in the match 54 of IPL 2017 to enter the playoffs as the number 1 team.

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

Batting first Mumbai posted a moderate total of 173 runs for the loss of 5 wickets in their 20 overs. Ambati Rayudu (63) and Saurabh Tiwary (52) guided MI to the total. [Match Report]

In reply, Kolkata Knight Riders lost their entire top order within 53 runs piling the pressure on themselves. The partnership of Collin de Grandhomme and Manish Pandey raised the hopes for KKR but they failed to finish off the run chase.

Mumbai Indians enter the playoffs as number 1 team while KKR despite losing makes it to the playoffs as third team as of now.

Here are the highlights from Mumbai and Kolkata match:

# KKR won the toss and elected to field first

# Saurabh Tiwary who made his IPL 2017 debut opened the innings alongside Lendl Simmons

# Simmons departed for a duck in the third over

# Rohit Sharma started innings his well but could not continue as he was dismissed for 27 runs

# Ambati Rayudu and Tiwary formed a partnership of 61 runs

# Saurabh Tiwary was dismissed for 52 runs

# Ambati Rayudu who played his first match of the tournament got out for 63

# Mumbai Indians were restricted for 173 runs in their 20 overs

# Trent Boult picked 2 wickets for 30 runs in his 4 overs

# Ankit Rajpoot conceded just 14 runs in his 3 overs picking 1 wicket

# Sunil Narine and Chris Lynn opened the innings for KKR

# Sunil Narine got out in the fourth ball for 0

# Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn formed 41 runs partnership

# Gambhir departed for 21 off 16 balls

# A dangerous looking Lynn departed for 26 runs

# KKR were reduced to 53/4 in 6.2 overs

# Colin de Grandhomme scored 29 off 16 balls

# Manish Pandey was the highest scorer for KKR (33 off 33 balls)

# KKR were restricted for 168/8 in 20 overs

# Ambati Rayudu was awarded the man of the match award

# Mumbai Indians qualify for the playoffs as number 1 side

# MI, SRH and KKR qualify for the playoffs

OneIndia News