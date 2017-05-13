IPL 2017: Match 53: SRH win toss and elect to field first

Kanpur, May 13: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) captain David Warner won the toss and elected to first against Gujarat Lions (GL) in the match 53 of IPL 2017 at Green Park Stadium, Kanpur.

Gujarat Lions have already been knocked out of the tournament, as a result, this match will be just matter of restoring some pride. [IPL 2017 Playoff scenarios]

The current points table suggests that neither a win nor a loss will affect Gujarat's position in the league. It has been already confirmed that GL will not participate in IPL 2018, so effectively this will be their last IPL match ever and they would love to make it memorable.

Sunrisers, on the other hand would be desperate to win this tie and guarantee their place in the playoff. If they lose, they still have chance to win their final and guarantee their berth.

SRH openers David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan occupy the top two positions in the Orange Cap list this season. The team will heavily bank on these two southpaws.

Squads

Gujarat Lions: Suresh Raina (captain), Akshadeep Nath, Basil Thampi, Shubham Agarwal, Dwayne Smith, Chirag Suri, James Faulkner, Aaron Finch, Manpreet Gony, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Shadab Jakati, Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper), Dhawal Kulkarni, Praveen Kumar, Brandon McCullum, Pradeep Sangwan, Jason Roy, Jaydev Shah, Shelly Shaurya, Nathusingh, Tejas Baroka.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Tanmay Agarwal, Ricky Bhui, Bipul Sharma, Ben Cutting, Shikhar Dhawan, Eklavya Dwivedi, Moises Henriques, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Siddarth Kaul, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Ben Laughlin, Abhimanyu Mithun, Mohammad Nabi Mohammed Siraj, Mustafizur Rahman, Ashish Nehra, Naman Ojha (wicketkeeper), Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Barinder Sran, Pravin Tambe, Kane Williamson, Yuvraj Singh.

