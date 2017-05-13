IPL 2017: Match 53: Highlights: Gujarat Vs Hyderabad

Kanpur, May 13: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) booked their berth in the playoffs of IPL 2017 by beating Gujarat Lions (GL) by 8 wickets in their final match of the league stage. [Match scorecard]

Batting first, Gujarat were bowled out for just 154 runs in 19.2 overs thanks to some scintillating bowling performances by Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan. [Match report]

The home side started the proceedings brilliantly with Ishan Kishan and Dwayne Smith forming 111 runs opening partnership.

In reply, SRH lost Shikhar Dhawan and Moises Henriques within 25 runs. But David Warner and Vijay Shankar scored to brilliant half-centuries to guide their team to a smooth win.

Here are the highlights of Gujarat Vs Hyderabad match

# David Warner won the toss and elected to field first

# Ishan Kishan and Dwayne Smith opened the innings for Gujarat Lions

# Gujarat were 61/0 after powerplay overs

# Ishan Kishan completed his fifty in just 27 balls

# Dwayne Smith completed his half-century in 31 balls

# GL were 105/0 after 10 overs

# Smith departed for 54 off Rashid Khan's delivery

# Soon Kishan departed scoring a valiant 61 runs

# Gujarat lost their last 8 wickets for just 34 runs

# Rashid Khan took 3 wickets and Mohammed Siraj picked up 4

# GL were bowled for 154 in 19.2 overs

# For SRH, David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan opened the innings

# Dhawan departed for 18 off 11 balls of Praveen Kumar's ball.

# Praveen struck again dismissing Moises Henrique

# SRH were 48/2 at the end of the powerplay.

# David Warner completed his half-century in 41 balls

# Vijay Shankar scored his maiden IPL 50 in 35 balls

# Shankar and Warner formed a 133 runs partnership to guide SRH to win

# Vijay Shankar scored unbeaten 63 off 44 balls and Warner remained not out on 69.

# Sunrisers beat Gujarat Lions by 8 wickets

# Mohammed Siraj was awarded the man of the match award

