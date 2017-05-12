IPL 2017: Match 52: Delhi Daredevils elect to bat against Rising Pune Supergiant

New Delhi, May 12: Delhi Daredevils have elected to bat against Rising Pune Supergiant in their penultimate encounter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 here on Friday (May 12).

Delhi skipper Zaheer Khan won the toss and immediately decided to bat and post a total against Steve Smith and his company at Feroze Shah Kotla Stadium.

Both the captains were looking to bat first after winning the toss in what is a sort of must win game for Pune.

RPS will aim to secure a play-off spot with a win while DD will only have pride to play for. The DD have won their last game chasing against Gujarat Lions in Kanpur.

Sitting at the third spot with eight wins and four losses, Pune are currently on 16 points. They will like to continue their form and will be eager to bag two crucial points from this tie which will put them at the joint top spot with Mumbai Indians and guarantee them a berth in the knock-out stage.

Delhi, on the other hand, are languishing at the bottom of the IPL standings and are already out of contention for the play-offs as they only managed to have five wins in 12 league matches so far.

Playing XIs:

DD XI: Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Rishabh Pant (WK), Shreyas Iyer, Corey Anderson, Marlon Samuels, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohammed Shami, Zaheer Khan (C).

RPS XI: Ajinkya Rahane, Rahul Tripathi, Steve Smith (C), MS Dhoni (WK), Manoj Tiwary, Ben Stokes, Dan Christian, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Adam Zampa, Jaydev Unadkat.

OneIndia News