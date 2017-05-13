IPL 2017: Match 52 Highlights: Delhi Vs Pune; Karun Nair shines with patient fifty

New Delhi, May 13: An inspirational bowling performance skipper Zaheer Khan helped Delhi Daredevils beat Rising Pune Supergiant by 7 runs in their penultimate encounter in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 here on Friday (May 12).

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos; Match scorecard

Delhi successfully defended 168 as Pune could only manage to score 161/7 in their twenty overs.

Earlier, Karun Nair's 45-ball 64 helped the hosts recover from a precarious position after the visitors had reduced the Delhi to 9/2 after three overs. Riding over Nair's patient knock Delhi managed to put up a respectable 168/8 on the board.

Daredevils were off to a disastrous start, losing the key wickets of opener Sanju Samson (2) and one down Shreyas Iyer (3) cheaply.

Delhi skipper Zaheer Khan won the toss and immediately decided to bat in front of his own ground. Daredevils were off to a disastrous start, losing the key wickets of opener Sanju Samson (2) and one down Shreyas Iyer (3) cheaply.

But some support from Rishabh Pant (36) and Marlon Samuels (27) to Nair ensured Delhi achieve a decent total.

Here are the highlights from the match between DD and RPS:

# Delhi Daredevils successfully defended their total of 168 against Rising Pune Supergiant, who could only muster 161/7 in their 20 overs.

# Zaheer Khan started proceedings with the ball very well as he bowled Ajinkya Rahane on the very first ball of the innings.

# It was 100th IPL wicket for Zaheer Khan.

# Ajinkya Rahane's poor show in IPL continued as he departed for golden duck.

# Rahul Tripathi was the second Pune wicket to fall, he scored 7.

# Pune skipper Steve Smith was trapped in front by Shahbaz Nadeem after scoring 38.

# Ben Stokes scored 33 off 25 balls before Mohammed Shami got him caught in the deep by Corey Anderson.

# MS Dhoni was dismissed run out by Shami's direct hit. He could only score 5.

# Dan Christian was trapped leg before by Shami at score of 3.

# Manoj Tiwary was the seventh wicket to fall after he was cleaned up by Pat Cummins on the final ball of the match.

# Tiwary was the top scorer for Pune, he scored 60.

# 25 runs were required by Pune off 6 deliveries and Manoj Tiwary managed to get 17 from that over. But 25 proved too much for them to achieve.

# Sanju Samson was the first Delhi wicket to fall for 2. He was ran out by Ben Stokes.

# Shreyas Iyer (3) was the second wicket lost by Delhi.

# Delhi were reduced to 9/2 after three overs.

# 74-run third wicket stand between Rishabh Pant (36) and Karun Nair.

# Marlon Samuels slammed two consecutive maximums of pacer Shardul Thakur to add 34 runs for the fifth wicket.

# Samuels (27 off 21) looked good during his 21-ball stay at the crease. He had to walk back due to a brilliant catch by MS Dhoni behind the stumps.

# Dhoni's brilliance behind the stumps came to display, yet again, as he effected a perfect stumping to end Corey Anderson's five-ball stay.

# Dhoni also completed 100 dismissals behind the wicket in IPL.

# Amit Mishra (11 not out) added a quickfire 22-run stand for the seventh wicket with Nair before the Karnataka batsman got a top edge off Stokes to be caught by Jaydev Unadkat at midwicket.

# Ben Stokes showed brilliant presence of mind to catch Mohammed Shami near boundary ropes as he converted a six into a wicket.

# Unadkat bowled a brilliant final over, leaking five runs and taking the wicket of tailender Mohammed Shami (2).

OneIndia News