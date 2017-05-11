IPL 2017: Match 51: Saha continues onslaught after Maxwell's departure against Mumbai

Mumbai, May 11: Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field against Kings XI Punjab in a crucial Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday (May 11).

Having already qualified for the play-offs, the hosts retained the playing XI that defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday while Kings XI Punjab included Ishant Sharma in place of Swapnil Singh for their must-win clash.

Placed fifth in the IPL standings after winning six of their 12 matches, Punjab need to win both their final two matches to book their spot in the race to the play-offs.

Kings XI Punjab: Manan Vohra, Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Glenn Maxwell (Captain), Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Matt Henry, Mohit Sharma, Ishant Sharma, Sandeep Sharma.

Mumbai Indians: Lendl Simmons, Parthiv Patel (WK), Nitish Rana, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

