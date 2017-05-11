IPL 2017: Match 51 Highlights: Mumbai Vs Punjab; Pollard's blitzkrieg goes in vain

Here are the highlights from the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League (IPL) match.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Mumbai, May 11: Riding over power hittings from Wriddhiman Saha's unbeaten 55-ball 93 and some brilliant cameos from top order, Kings XI Punjab posted a mammoth 230/3 against Mumbai Indians in a must win Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Wankhede Stadium here on Thursday (May 11).

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field but Punjab batters made a mockery of the Mumbai bowling line-up to post biggest score of IPL 10.

IPL 2017: Match 51 Highlights: Mumbai Vs Punjab; KXIP post highest total of the season
Mitchell McClenaghan of the Mumbai Indians fields as Wriddhiman Saha of Kings XI Punjab and Akshar Patel of Kings XI Punjab take a run. Image Courtesy: BCCI

Saha and Martin Guptill gave their side a perfect start as fifty came for their side in the fourth over itself and the visitors never looked back.

Having already qualified for the play-offs, the hosts retained the playing XI that defeated Sunrisers Hyderabad on Monday while Kings XI Punjab included Ishant Sharma in place of Swapnil Singh for their must-win clash.

Here are the highlights from the match between Mumbai and Punjab:

# 100 came up for Punjab in 8 overs for the loss of 1 wicket.

# Martin Guptill (36 from 18 balls) was the first Punjab wicket to fall.

He and Saha put on 68 runs before being separated by leg-spinner Karn Sharma.

# It was the tenth occasion when an IPL side reached 100 inside 8 overs. KXIP have the best performance in 7.3 overs against SRH at Hyderabad in IPL 2014.

# Wriddhiman Saha scored 51 off 32, this was his first fifty in the tournament. 

Wriddhiman Saha scored an unbeaten 55-ball 93* as KXIP posted 230/3 against Mumbai.

# Glenn Maxwell was clean bowled by Jasprit Bumrah for 47 off 21 balls.

# 63 run partnership between Saha and Maxwell for second wicket.

# Aussie Shaun Marsh (25 off 16) pressed the accelerator from the first ball after walking into the middle.

# 230/3 is the highest score of IPL 2017, they have surpassed Delhi Daredevils' score of 214.

# This is Punjab's third highest total in the IPL history.

# This is second highest score on this ground in the IPL history. 

# Mitchell McClenaghan went for 54 runs from his quota of 4 overs. 

# Hardik Pandya leaked 29 runs from 2 overs. 

# Mumbai bowlers gave away 10 extra runs in wides, no-balls and byes.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

ipl 10, ipl, ipl match highlights, wriddhiman saha, glenn maxwell, rohit sharma, mumbai indians, kings xi punjab

Story first published: Thursday, May 11, 2017, 23:10 [IST]
Other articles published on May 11, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK