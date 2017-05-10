IPL 2017: Match 50: Smith-Raina depart cheaply as Gujarat face Delhi in an inconsequential tie

Kanpur, May 10: Delhi Daredevils skipper Zaheer Khan won the toss and elected to field against Gujarat Lions in an inconsequential tie of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Green Park Stadium here on Wednesday (May 10).

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

Already out of the race to the play-offs, both Delhi and Gujarat are languishing at the bottom half of the standings and are playing for pride.

Delhi made one change to their playing XI after South African pacer Kagiso Rabada leaving for national commitments and replaced by West Indian Carlos Brathwaite while the home side head into the game unchanged.

Playing XIs:

Gujarat Lions: Dwayne Smith, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina (Captain), Dinesh Karthik (WK), Aaron Finch, Ravindra Jadeja, James Faulkner, Dhawal Kulkarni, Pradeep Sangwan, Basil Thampi, Ankit Soni.

Delhi Daredevils: Sanju Samson, Karun Nair, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Corey Anderson, Marlon Samuels, Carlos Brathwaite, Pat Cummins, Amit Mishra, Mohammed Shami, Zaheer Khan (Captain).

IANS