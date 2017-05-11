IPL 2017: Match 50: Highlights: Gujarat Vs Delhi; Shreyas Iyer stars with brilliant 96

Kanpur, May 11: Shreyas Iyer scored a brilliant 57-ball 96 to help Delhi Daredevils register a two-wicket win against Gujarat Lions in an inconsequential Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Green Park Stadium here on Wednesday (May 10).

Chasing a mammoth total of 196, Delhi achieved it in the final over with two wickets to spare and two balls remaining.



It was the second occasion in the tournament when Delhi defeated Gujarat chasing a big total and a batsman scoring in 90s to take his team home.

Earlier, Aaron Finch's flashy half century helped Gujarat Lions recover from the early jolts and post a mammoth 195/5 against Delhi.

Finch scored a 39-ball 69, laced with six fours and four sixes to raise a 92-run fourth wicket stand with wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik (40) to help the Lions recover from a precarious position after losing the early wickets of opener Dwayne Smith (8), Suresh Raina (6) and Ishan Kishan (34).

Here are the highlights from the match between DD and GL:

# Shreyas Iyer scored 96 off 57 deliveries to guide Delhi to a brilliant triumph.

# Shreyas Iyer's knock was laced with 15 boundaries and 2 sixes.

# Amit Mishra hit two consecutive boundaries in to take his side home in the game that went down the wire.

# Delhi needed 9 from the final over and Basil Thampi succeeded ib getting Iyer's wicket but Delhi's tailenders took the team home.

# Gujarat lost their second game against Delhi in the tournament depite posting huge totals against the side.

# Only once in their IPL history Gujarat have successfully managed to defend a total. It was 171/5 against Delhi Daredevils in 2016, which Suresh Raina's team won by 1 run.

# After moving on to 86* Shreyas Iyer scored his highest score in the IPL.

# 61-run partnership between Iyer and Cummins for sixth wicket off just 29 balls.

# Karun Nair scored 30 off 15 deliveries.

# Ravindra Jadeja effected two brilliant run outs of Marlon Samuels (1) and Corey Anderson (6).

# Suresh Raina got Rishabh Pant run out for 4.

# Gujarat's Aaron Finch scored a 39-ball 69.

# Finch raised a 92-run fourth wicket stand with wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik.

# Dinesh Karthik played another vital knock of 40 runs for the Gujarat Lions.

# At one stage Gujarat were struggling at 56/3, but Finch and Karthik steered their side from troubled waters.

# Skipper Zaheer Khan (30/0) was the most economical bowler for Delhi.

