IPL 2017: Match 50: Highlights: Gujarat Vs Delhi; Shreyas Iyer stars with brilliant 96

Here are the highlights from the match between Gujarat Lions and Delhi Daredevils in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

Kanpur, May 11: Shreyas Iyer scored a brilliant 57-ball 96 to help Delhi Daredevils register a two-wicket win against Gujarat Lions in an inconsequential Indian Premier League (IPL) tie at the Green Park Stadium here on Wednesday (May 10).

Chasing a mammoth total of 196, Delhi achieved it in the final over with two wickets to spare and two balls remaining.

Shreyas Iyer plays a shot against Gujarat. Image Courtesy: BCCI

It was the second occasion in the tournament when Delhi defeated Gujarat chasing a big total and a batsman scoring in 90s to take his team home.

Earlier, Aaron Finch's flashy half century helped Gujarat Lions recover from the early jolts and post a mammoth 195/5 against Delhi.

Finch scored a 39-ball 69, laced with six fours and four sixes to raise a 92-run fourth wicket stand with wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik (40) to help the Lions recover from a precarious position after losing the early wickets of opener Dwayne Smith (8), Suresh Raina (6) and Ishan Kishan (34).

Here are the highlights from the match between DD and GL:

# Shreyas Iyer scored 96 off 57 deliveries to guide Delhi to a brilliant triumph. 

# Shreyas Iyer's knock was laced with 15 boundaries and 2 sixes.

# Amit Mishra hit two consecutive boundaries in to take his side home in the game that went down the wire.

# Delhi needed 9 from the final over and Basil Thampi succeeded ib getting Iyer's wicket but Delhi's tailenders took the team home.

# Gujarat lost their second game against Delhi in the tournament depite posting huge totals against the side.

# Only once in their IPL history Gujarat have successfully managed to defend a total. It was 171/5 against Delhi Daredevils in 2016, which Suresh Raina's team won by 1 run.

# After moving on to 86* Shreyas Iyer scored his highest score in the IPL.

# 61-run partnership between Iyer and Cummins for sixth wicket off just 29 balls.

# Karun Nair scored 30 off 15 deliveries.

# Ravindra Jadeja effected two brilliant run outs of Marlon Samuels (1) and Corey Anderson (6).

# Suresh Raina got Rishabh Pant run out for 4.

# Gujarat's Aaron Finch scored a 39-ball 69.

# Finch raised a 92-run fourth wicket stand with wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik.

# Dinesh Karthik played another vital knock of 40 runs for the Gujarat Lions.

# At one stage Gujarat were struggling at 56/3, but Finch and Karthik steered their side from troubled waters.

# Skipper Zaheer Khan (30/0) was the most economical bowler for Delhi.

Story first published: Thursday, May 11, 2017, 0:29 [IST]
