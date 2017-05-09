IPL 2017: Match 49: Kolkata opt to chase against Punjab, eye top-two finish

Mohali, May 9: An upbeat Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) won the toss and put Kings XI Punjab to bat first in their encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 here on Tuesday (May 9).

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

With Hashim Amla leaving back for South Africa, Punjab have once again made four changes in the side. New Zealand pacer Matt Henry will be making his IPL debut for Kings XI Punjab.

KKR bounced back from their back-to-back defeats when they registered an easy six-wicket win over Royal Challengers Bangalore in Bengaluru and would be hoping to keep their good show.

Kolkata are now eyeing top-two finish in the points table for that would ensure them a second chance to make it to the final.

The Gautam Gambhir-led side are now at the second spot in the league table with 16 points from 12 matches with the help of eight wins and they would look to consolidate their position with a win over Kings XI, who suffered a six-wicket defeat to Gujarat Lions.

KKR have made just one change as their order batsman Robin Uthappa is back into the pack.

Playing XIs:

KXIP: Manan Vohra, Martin Guptill, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell (C), Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Axar Patel, Rahul Tewatia, Matt Henry, Mohit Sharma, Sandeep Sharma, Swapnil Singh.

KKR: Chris Lynn, Sunil Narine, Gautam Gambhir (C), Robin Uthappa (WK), Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Colin de Grandhomme, Chris Woakes, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot.

OneIndia News