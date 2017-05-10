IPL 2017: Match 49: Highlights: Punjab Vs Kolkata; KXIP stun KKR in a must win game

Mohali, May 9: Kings XI Punjab bowled exceptionally well to defend a total of 167 and defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 14 runs in an Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the IS Bindra Stadium here on Tuesday (May 9).

Chasing a target of 168, Kolkata batsmen faltered in the middle overs and could only manage to muster 153/6 in the end.

It was a good all-round performance from Punjab as they batted, bowled and fielded well to register a convincing win in a must win game.

KKR opener Chris Lynn's valiant knock of 84 off 52 went in vain as he didn't get the required partnership after Manish Pandey's dismissal.

Earlier, Punjab lost wickets at regular intervals and could not get partnerships going as Kolkata restricted them to 167/6 in 20 overs.

Glenn Maxwell (44; 25b; 1x4, 4x6) and Wriddhiman Saha 38 (33b; 2x4, 1x6) stitched together a 71-run stand for the fourth wicket but it was KKR's England all-rounder Chris Woakes who stole the show with best bowling figures of 2/20 in his alloted four overs.

Here are the highlights from the match between Punjab and Kolkata:

# Chasing a target of 168, Kolkata could only manage to score 153/6.

# Sandeep Sharma 31/0 from 4 overs, once again remained economical and ensured KXIP safely defend a tricky total.

# Mohit Sharma was named Man of the Match for his 2/24 in 3 overs.

# Mohit Sharma also got his 100th T20 wicket in this game.

# Kings XI have ended a streak of eight successive losses against Knight Riders. Their first win against them since 2014.

# In a run chase of 167, Lynn (84 off 52) and Narine (18 off 10) scored total 102 runs in 62 balls and yet KKR ended up on the losing side.

# 52-run partnership between Manish Pandey and Chris Lynn for the fourth wicket for KKR.

# Axar Patel was the all-round performer for KXIP as he finished 28/0, took two catches in the deep and effected a run out.

# Rahul Tewatia picked up two wickets of Gambhir (8 off 18) and Robin Uthappa (0 off 1) in the 10th over of the innings to bring KXIP in the game.

# Matt Henry making his debut for KXIP finished 31/1 from 3 overs.

# Manan Vohra was the first Punjab wicket to fall, he scored 25.

# Umesh Yadav got rid of Vohra with his short delivery down the leg side.

# Martin Guptill (12) was the second Punjab wicket to perish.

# Sunil Narine trapped Guptill leg before in the sixth over of the game.

# After 6 overs, at the end of powerplay, Punjab were 41/2.

# Chris Woakes of KKR was playing his 100th T20 game and picked up 2 wickets and gave just 20 runs.

# Glenn Maxwell (44; 25b; 1x4, 4x6) and Wriddhiman Saha 38 (33b; 2x4, 1x6) stitched together a 71-run stand for the fourth wicket.

# Sunil Narine finished his quota of 4 overs for 27/1.

# Kuldeep Yadav leaked 34 from 3 overs, but picked up 2 wickets as well.

OneIndia News