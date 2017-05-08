IPL 2017: Match 48: Disciplined Hyderabad restrict Mumbai to 138/7; Rohit scores 67

Hyderabad, May 8: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bat against defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium here on Monday (May 8).

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

Hyderabad, which come into the match on the back of two consecutive losses, have made three changes, replacing Ashish Nehra, Kane Williamson and Bipul Sharma with Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Nabi and Vijay Shankar.

Mumbai retained the same team which annihilated Delhi Daredevils by 146 runs on Saturday in New Delhi.

Playing XIs:

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, Moises Henriques, Naman Ojha (WK), Rashid Khan, Vijay Shankar, Mohammed Siraj, Mohammed Nabi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul.

Mumbai Indians: Parthiv Patel (WK), Lendl Simmons, Nitish Rana, Rohit Sharma (Captain), Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, Karn Sharma, Harbhajan Singh, Mitchell McClenaghan, Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga.

IANS