Hyderabad, May 8: Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten knock of 62 from 46 deliveries, Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Mumbai Indians by a convincing margin of 7 wickets in the Indian Premier League encounter here on Monday (May 8).

Chasing a paltry total of 139, the defending champions Hyderabad achieved it in 18.2 overs for the loss of 3 wickets to keep themselves in the hunt for play-offs.

Hours after being recalled in the Indian squad for upcoming Champions Trophy 2017, Dhawan proved his selection right. He slammed his 28th half-century in the cash rich league and took his side home.

Earlier, a disciplined bowling effort from Sunrisers Hyderabad helped them restrict table toppers Mumbai Indians to 138/7 in the Indian Premier League encounter here on Monday (May 8).

MI couldn't manage to get to a good start after skipper Rohit Sharma decided to bat first after winning the toss against David Warner at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.

Rohit Sharma top scored for his side with 67 off 45 balls while no other batsman in the side was able to stitch a crucial partnership with the skipper.

Contrary to the popular trend, Mumbai chose to bat first on a slow wicket to test their batting before play-offs. But the decision didn't seemed to go in the visiting team's favour.

Here are the highlights from the game between SRH and MI:

# Shikhar Dhawan remained unbeaten at 62 from 46 deliveries.

# This was Dhawan's 28th half-century in the cash rich league, and third of the season.

# Shikhar Dhawan (450*) became the second-highest run scorer in the tournament after David Warner (535*).

# David Warner was dismissed for 6 by Mitchell McClaneghan.

# Moises Henriques played a brilliant 44-run knock off 35 deliveries.

# Hyderabad defeated Mumbai by 7 wickets to register their fifth win of the season at their homeground.

# It was Hyderabad's final league game at their homeground.

# Shikhar Dhawan scored 516* runs against Mumbai Indians in the IPL. It is third highest after Suresh Raina (708*), MS Dhoni (531*).

# With Hyderabad's win against Mumbai, Delhi Daredevils are out of contention of the play-offs in IPL 10.

# Harbhajan Singh was the most economical bowler for Mumbai he finished with 0/23.

# This is Mumbai's third loss from 12 games they have played in the tournament.

# Lendl Simmons was removed by Mohammed Nabi in his first over itself.

# Nitish Rana was the second Mumbai wicket to perish after scoring 9.

# Nabi finished his quota of 4 overs within 8 overs and conceded just 13 runs.

# It was the second match in IPL 10, when both the Afghanistan cricketers (Nabi and Rashid Khan) are playing together for SRH.

# Before this game, there have been only two innings when Hardik Pandya has batted in the 8th over for Mumbai.

# Rohit Sharma slammed his fifty off just 34 balls. He top scored 67 of 45 deliveries.

# Mumbai's second-highest scorer was Parthiv Patel with 23.

# Bhuvneshwar Kumar finished his stipulated 4 overs for 2/29

# Siddharth Kaul was the pick of the bowlers for Hyderabad with 3/24.

