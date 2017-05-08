IPL 2017: Match 47 Highlights: Punjab Vs Gujarat; Amla - second time unlucky

Mohali, May 7: Another century from Hashim Amla went in vain as Gujarat Lions outclassed Kings XI Punjab by six wickets in their Indian Premier League (IPL) match here on Sunday (May 7).

Chasing a target of 190, Gujarat (192/4) achieved the target quite convincingly with two balls to spare.

Dwayne Smith played a brilliant knock of 43-ball 74 to set the tone for Gujarat's comfortable run chase.

Skipper Suresh Raina played a crucial 39-run knock with an unbeaten 35-run contribution from Dinesh Karthik, who hit the winning runs to take his side home.

Earlier, a century from Hashim Amla and a half-century by Shaun Marsh helped hosts Punjab post 189/3 against Gujarat.

Here are the highlights from the match betwee KXIP and GL:

# 91-run (56 balls) opening stand between Dwayne Smith and Ishan Kishan.

# Dwayne Smith scored 74 off 39 balls (8X4s & 4X6s). He was adjudged Man of the Match.

# Ishan Kishan was the first Gujarat Lions' wicket to perish as he scored 29 off 24.

# This is the eighth season in which Raina has scored 400-plus runs - the most by any player.

# 4500 runs scored in IPL, Suresh Raina became first batsman to do so.

# Sandeep Sharma was the pick of the bowlers for KXIP as he finished with 2/29.

# Varun Aaron was the costliest of Punjab bowler as he leaked 43 runs from 4 overs and remained wicketless.

# Hashim Amla plundered 104 runs off 60 balls with eight boundaries and five sixes.

# Amla was trapped LBW by an accurate yorker from Gujarat pacer Basil Thampi on the penultimate ball of the innings.

# Shaun Marsh made 58 runs from 43 balls comprising six boundaries.

# Amla and Marsh steadied the innings with a 125-run partnership in 89-balls for KXIP.

# Gujarat pacers Thampi, Pradeep Sangwan and Dhawal Kulkarni picked up a wicket each.

# Sangwan struck in the very first over with a chest high-short ball to remove Punjab opener Martin Guptill on the off stump line.

# Amla got excellent support from the other end by Glenn Maxwell and stitched a partnership of 50 runs from 25 balls.

# Amla reached his century in style by smashing Basil Thampi for a six over the cover boundary.

OneIndia News