IPL 2017: Match 46: RCB lose Kohli, Gayle, De Villiers cheaply in last home game

Benglauru, May 7: Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Gautam Gambhir won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in their league game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match here on Sunday (May 7).

Under-pressure after successive defeats Kolkata would be eyeing a win at M Chinnaswamy Stadium to consolidate their position among top four in the points table.

KKR, who suffered losses against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Rising Pune Supergiant (SRH) in their last two matches, need two wins out of the remaining three matches to seal their berth in the play-off.

However, there is a good news for KKR side as their explosive opener Chris Lynn has made comeback into the side after recovering from his injury.

Having already being knocked out of the tournament, RCB will be playing for pride in their final game in front of their home support. RCB would be hoping to end their IPL 10 journey at home with a win.

Earlier, in a unique move to promote usage of public transport in the 'Garden City' of Bengaluru, RCB team on Sunday (May 7) took a ride in the BMTC bus to M Chinnaswamy Stadium for their match.

Playing XIs:

KKR: Gautam Gambhir (C), Chris Lynn, Manish Pandey, Yusuf Pathan, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Chris Woakes, Colin de Grandhomme, Sunil Narine, Piyush Chawla, Ankit Rajpoot, Umesh Yadav.

RCB: Virat Kohli (C), Chris Gayle, AB de Villiers, Mandeep Singh, Travis Head, Kedar Jadhav (wk), Pawan Negi, Samuel Badree, Sreenath Arvind, Yuzvendra Chahal, Aniket Choudhary.

OneIndia News