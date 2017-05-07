IPL 2017: Match 46: Highlights: Bangalore Vs Kolkata; Narine plunders RCB bowlers

Benglauru, May 7: Riding over power hittings from Chris Lynn and Sunil Narine, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) defeated Royal Challengers by six wickets in their league game of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 match here on Sunday (May 7).

Chasing a below-par target of 159 runs, KKR achieved it quite convincingly in 15.1 overs for the loss of four wickets in a rain-interrupted match at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Earlier, Travis Head and Mandeep Singh slammed half-centuries helped RCB erase a top order collapse to post 158/6 in 20 overs.

Here are the highlights from the match between RCB and KKR:

# 100th IPL match for Chris Gayle.

# Gayle departed for a golden duck against KKR in the very first over.

# Umesh Yadav removed Gayle on the first ball of the match.

# Chris Gayle's score in his last four outings: 0,0,8,7.

# Virat Kohli was removed by Umesh Yadav in his second over for 6.

# Sunil Narine bowled AB de Villiers for 10.

# Another match when Big three (Chris Gayle, Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers) failed to perform with the bat for RCB.

# AB de Villiers has averaged just 13.75 against spin this year compared to 53.66 against pacers.

# 15 runs made by Virat Kohli (5), Chris Gayle (0) and AB de Villiers (10), equalling their lowest aggregate in an IPL match. KKR were the bowling team both times.

# Mandeep Singh (52; 43b 4x4 1x6) slammed his first fifty in IPL 10.

# Travis Head (75 off 47 not out) was playing in place of Shane Watson.

# 71-run stand for the fourth wicket between Mandeep-Head.

# Play was stopped for around 38 minutes due to rain.

# Sunil Narine smashed joint fastest fifty in the IPL off just 15 balls. KKR's Yusuf Pathan slammed a half-century off same no. of balls in 2014 against KXIP.

# 105-run stand by Narine (54; 17b 6x4 4x6) and Chris Lynn (50; 22b 5x4 4x6) in just 6.1 overs at a run rate of 17.02.

# Lynn made a comeback after recovering from an injury.

# KKR are now second in the points table with 16 points from 12 outings.

# Sreenath Aravind was taken for 26 runs in one over in the powerplay.

# Pawan Negi (2/21) was the pick of the RCB bowlers.

OneIndia News