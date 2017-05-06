IPL 2017: MI thrash DD by 146 runs, register biggest win in history

New Delhi, May 6: Putting up a horrendous show with both the bat and ball, Delhi Daredevils (DD) posted their lowest total of 66 all out in 13.4 overs as they lost to the Mumbai Indians (MI) by 146 runs, biggest defeat in terms of runs in the IPL on Saturday (May 6).

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos

Facing one of their remaining must-win matches after having eight points from 10 games, Delhi allowed Lendl Simmons and Kieran Pollard to hit blistering half-centuries as Mumbai posted a huge total of 212/3 in 20 overs at the Ferozeshah Kotla stadium here.

The home side's batting was even more horrific than their bowling as they were bowled out for 66 -- one run short of matching their lowest total of 67, posted earlier this edition against Kings XI Punjab on April 30. It was the third lowest total in the history of IPL -- the infamy belonging to Royal Challengers Bangalore's 49 against Kolkata Knight Riders last month.

Even though the target was huge, no one expected Delhi to surrender meekly, especially after the way they chased down 209-run target set by Gujarat Lions in their previous match here.

But Delhi lost five batsmen in the Powerplay overs (six) with only 35 on the board. Pacer Mitchell McClanaghan delivered in the ball of the innings, removing Sanju Samson, who was caught by Simmons at deep square leg.

In the next over, Shreyas Iyer top-edged a short ball from Lasith Malinga and was caught by Harbhajan Singh at midwicket, reducing Delhi to 6/2 in 1.5 overs.

Next to go was Rishabh Pant (0), who pulled pacer Jasprit Bumrah straight into the hands of Simmons at deep midwicket.

Delhi vice-captain Karun Nair (21 off 15) too soon perished, offering a catch to Rohit at short midwicket off a delivery from off-spinner Harbhajan Singh, as the hosts reeled at 31/4 in 4.4 overs.

Malinga struck again, getting rid of Corey Anderson (10) as the left-handed batsman offered an easy catch to Karn Sharma at dep midwicket.

Leg-spinner Sharma too revelled in Mumbai's party, bagging the wickets of Marlon Samuels (1) and Kagison Rabada (0). Eventually, Delhi folded up for 66 and now have a slim chance of qualifying for the play-offs.

Earlier, Simmons, playing his first match of the campaign, starred from the start with a knock of 66 off 43 deliveries, featuring five fours and four sixes, while Pollard scored a belligerent 63 not out off 35 balls, milking four sixes.

Asked to bat, Simmons and Parthiv Patel (25) gave the visitors a flying start, putting up 79 runs for the first wicket in 8.4 overs. At the end of the Powerplay overs (6), Mumbai were handsomely placed at 60/1.

West Indian Simmons, who replaced Jos Buttler in the team, was particularly impressive, using the long handle to good effect.

He wasn't afraid of going on the backfoot to hit towards the cover and was equally at ease against the short deliveries aimed at him by Delhi pacers Zaheer Khan, Kagiso Rabada and Pat Cummins.

Parthiv (25 off 22) played a perfect foil to Simmons till leg-spinner Amit Mishra ended his innings when the left-hander stepped out and missed a googly, only to be stumped by wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant.

Simmons then completed his fifty off 38 deliveries, as he and Pollard took Mumbai innings forward. Pollard made his intention clear from the outset, hitting Mishra for two sixes in the 11th over.

Simmons gave further proof of his power-hitting by hitting Cummins and Corey Anderson for two sixes, before being caught by Marlon Samuels off, with Mumbai at 116/2 in 12.3 overs.

Pollard, however, continued to assault the bowlers, despatching two more deliveries from Mishra over long on in the next over.

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma (10)'s wicket, however, gave some relief to the hosts. The right-hander unsuccessfully pulled Rabada and the ball landed in the hands of Mishra at short fine-leg, as Mumbai lost their third wicket for 153 runs in 15.3 overs.

Meanwhile Pollard completed his fifty in 29 balls with a powerful straight drive off Cummins. He later got good support from Hardik Pandya (29 not out off 14) as they helped Mumbai register a mighty total -- which they easily defended.

IANS