IPL 2017: Match 45: Highlights: Delhi Vs Mumbai, MI create IPL record

New Delhi, May 6: Table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI) thrash Delhi Daredevils (DD) by 146 runs to create history. This is the biggest margin of victory in the history of IPL. [Match Scorecard]

Batting first, MI posted a mammoth total of 212/3 in 20 overs thanks to brilliant innings from Kieron Pollard (63) and Lendl Simmons (66). [Match Report] [Twitterati go berserk as Mumbai thrash Delhi]

In reply, Delhi batting collapsed like a house of cards and they were bowled out for just 66 runs, their lowest ever total in IPL.

Here are the highlights of the Delhi Vs Mumbai match:

# Delhi captain Zaheer Khan won the toss and elected to field first

# Lendl Simmons made his debut in IPL 2017 and opened the innings for MI alongside Parthiv Patel

# Parthiv Patel departed for 25 runs in 22 balls

# Patel and Simmons formed a 79 runs partnership

# Kieron Pollard came in at number 3 for Mumbai Indians

# Lendl Simmons got out for 66 off 43 balls

# Kieron Pollard also contributed brilliantly scoring 63 off just 35 balls

# Captain Rohit Sharma got out for just 10 runs

# Hardik Pandya at the end contributed brilliantly by scoring 29 runs off 14 balls

# They scored 23 runs in the last over of Pat Cummins

# Mumbai Indians posted 212/3 in the 20 overs

# Karun Nair and Sanju Samson opened the innings for Delhi

# Sanju Samson was dismissed in the very first ball of the innings

# Only 3 batsmen from DD managed to take their score to double figures.

# Karun Nair was the highest scored for DD, 21 runs off 15 balls

# Karn Sharma and Harbhajan Singh took 3 wickets each

# Lasith Malinga took 2 wickets and Mitchell McClenaghan and Jasprit Bumrah took 1 wicket each

# Lendl Simmons was given the man of the match award

# Delhi Daredevils were bowled out for just 66 runs, third lowest IPL total

# Mumbai Indians won by 146 runs, the biggest margin of victory in IPL history

