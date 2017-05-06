IPL 2017: Match 45: Highlights: Delhi Vs Mumbai, MI create IPL record

New Delhi, May 6: Table-toppers Mumbai Indians (MI) thrash Delhi Daredevils (DD) by 146 runs to create history. This is the biggest margin of victory in the history of IPL. [Match Scorecard]
Batting first, MI posted a mammoth total of 212/3 in 20 overs thanks to brilliant innings from Kieron Pollard (63) and Lendl Simmons (66). [Match Report] [Twitterati go berserk as Mumbai thrash Delhi]
In reply, Delhi batting collapsed like a house of cards and they were bowled out for just 66 runs, their lowest ever total in IPL.
Here are the highlights of the Delhi Vs Mumbai match:
# Delhi captain Zaheer Khan won the toss and elected to field first
# Lendl Simmons made his debut in IPL 2017 and opened the innings for MI alongside Parthiv Patel
# Parthiv Patel departed for 25 runs in 22 balls
# Patel and Simmons formed a 79 runs partnership
# Kieron Pollard came in at number 3 for Mumbai Indians
# Lendl Simmons got out for 66 off 43 balls
# Kieron Pollard also contributed brilliantly scoring 63 off just 35 balls
# Captain Rohit Sharma got out for just 10 runs
# Hardik Pandya at the end contributed brilliantly by scoring 29 runs off 14 balls
# They scored 23 runs in the last over of Pat Cummins
# Mumbai Indians posted 212/3 in the 20 overs
# Karun Nair and Sanju Samson opened the innings for Delhi
# Sanju Samson was dismissed in the very first ball of the innings
# Only 3 batsmen from DD managed to take their score to double figures.
# Karun Nair was the highest scored for DD, 21 runs off 15 balls
# Karn Sharma and Harbhajan Singh took 3 wickets each
# Lasith Malinga took 2 wickets and Mitchell McClenaghan and Jasprit Bumrah took 1 wicket each
# Lendl Simmons was given the man of the match award
# Delhi Daredevils were bowled out for just 66 runs, third lowest IPL total
# Mumbai Indians won by 146 runs, the biggest margin of victory in IPL history
