IPL 2017: Unadkat takes fifer as RPS beat SRH by 12 runs to move to second position

Hyderabad, May 6: With Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) registering their fourth consecutive win to vault to the second spot in the IPL table, left-arm pacer Jaydev Unadkat has set his eyes on their next outing against the Delhi Daredevils, to be played at the Ferozeshah Kotla, which he feels is a better batting track.

Unadkat returned with figures of 5/30, including a hat-trick in the final over to outplay Sunrisers Hyderabad by 12 runs in a crucial tie here on Saturday (May 6).

Crediting the seniors in the side, including former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and his successor Steve Smith for trusting his abilities, Unadkat said he needs to quickly adapt to the wicket in Delhi for their next outing.

"I am very happy with the result today. I am trying to keep it simple and have the backing of Smith, MS and Stokes. I have been doing well in this part of the game and I need to continue it for the team," the left-armer said after being adjudged the man-of-the-match.

"I need to adapt to the wickets and we are playing in Delhi next, that is one of the better batting wickets in the tournament and I have to adapt to that wicket," he added.

Commenting on the way the team has picked up pace towards the business end of the tournament, Unadkat said: "It's brilliant. To get through in that low scoring match was outstanding. We are at the top of the table."

"All of us have worked hard, all of us have contributed and that's how you win matches for the team. We have been having some terrific talks in the meetings and it is good to implement all those in the match," he added.

Elated after managing to defend a meagre 148/8, Pune skipper Steve Smith credited his bowlers for pulling off a sensational win.

"The bowlers did a terrific job. The lengths they bowled was outstanding and how we used the long boundaries on one side was crucial. He (Unadkat) is doing nicely and is bowling well upfront. Taking key wickets there as well and deserved to get his hat-trick. Magnificent effort," he said.

Smith acknowledged that the total was below par but is happy with the batsmen stretching it considering the nature of the wicket.

"It's a very good win. The boys scrapped incredibly well. It was a tough wicket to get going on. We thought 148 was a bit below par. We thought 165 was about par, but the boys scrapped hard," he said.

"The stronger boys could time the ball better on that and get the most out of it. We did well to scrap to 148."

"We have played really well in the last 7-8 games. We have been on a good little run. We don't play for some time and it is time to unwind, look at what we have done and come back," he added.

IANS