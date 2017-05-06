IPL 2017: Match 44: Highlights: Pune Vs Hyderabad

Hyderabad, May 6: Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) picked up a brilliant 12 runs win over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the match 44 of IPL 2017, thanks to Jaydev Unadkat's fifer.

Batting first, RPS posted a modest total of 148 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in their 20 overs. Ben Stokes scalped four wickets to restrict them to a low total. [Match Report]

Sunrisers were on course to win the match as they were in an advantageous position but they lost too many wickets in the final stage to throw away the match.

Pune move to the second position in the league table with 16 points from 12 matches tied on points with leaders Mumbai Indians.

Here are the match highlights of Pune Vs Hyderabad match:

# Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and elected to field first

# Rahul Tripathi and Ajinkya Rahane opened the innings for RPS

# In-form Rahul Tripathi departed for just 1 run

# Pune were 47/2 after power play

# Ben Stokes and Steve Smith formed a 60 runs partnership

# Dangerous looking Ben Stokes departed for 39 off 25 balls of Rashid Khan's delivery

# MS Dhoni scored a quickfire 31 off 21 balls to take RPS' score to a respectable total

# Siddharth Kaul was the best bowler for RPS (4/29 in 4 overs)

# Rashid Khan was the most economical bowler for SRH (1/18 in 4 overs)

# RPS posted 148 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs

# Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner opened the innings for SRH

# Shikhar Dhawan departed for 19 runs, bowled Ben Stokes

# Ben Stokes struck again dismissing Kane Williamson

# David Warner and Yuvraj Singh formed a 54 runs partnership

# David Warner departed for 40

# After a valiant innings fo 47, Yuvraj Singh was dismissed by Jaydev Unadkat

# From 117/5, SRH lost 4 wickets for just 19 runs in last 3 overs

# Jaydev Unadkat picked up a hat-trick in the final over to guide his team to win.

# Jaydev was among the peak of RPS bowlers (5/30 in 4 overs)

# Ben Stokes took 3 wickets in the match.

# Unadkat was given the man of the match award.

OneIndia News