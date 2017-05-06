IPL 2017: Match 43 Highlights: Bangalore Vs Punjab; RCB hit rock-bottom

Bengaluru, May 5: Riding over fantastic bowling performances from pacer Sandeep Sharma and Axar Patel, Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) crushed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by 19 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 here on Friday (May 5) clash.

IPL Special Site; Schedule; Points Table; Photos; Match Scorecard

Chasing a paltry target of 139 runs, RCB altered once again in the run chase and were eventually bundled out for 119 in 19 overs.

Virat Kohli led side has now lost it's fifth match on the trot in the season. Punjab, on the other hand, performed exceptionally in front of a full-house Bengaluru crowd and kept themselves in contention of play-offs with this win.

(IPL 10: 'Honest' Amla wins heart)

Earlier, Axar Patel (38 not out) and Manan Vohra (25) were the major contributors to Punjab's cause as they reached 138/7 in set 20 overs.

Punjab got off to a poor start as openers Hashim Amla (1) and Martin Guptill (9) were sent back to the pavilion inside five overs.

Down and out of the competition, RCB would have wanted to put up a better show as they looked playing for pride after failing to live up to the reputation in the tournament so far.

Here are the highlights from the match between RCB and KXIP:

# A 19-run win for Punjab while defending 138 against RCB keeps them in the hunt for play-offs as they stay at fifth spot.

# With 10 points from 10 games Punjab are closing in on Sunrisers Hyderabad, placed at 4th spot.

# With five consecutive losses in the tournament, RCB have tumbled at the bottom of the table.

# Fourth occasion when Royal Challengers Bangalore were bowled out in the IPL 10.

# Punjab pacer Sandeep Sharma is the only bowler in history of IPL to remove Virat Kohli, Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers in the same match.

# Sandeep Sharma finished his spell of four overs on the trot and returned with the figures of 3/22.

# Sandeep Sharma bowled '15' dot balls off 24 deliveries he bowled.

# Axar Patel returned with figures of 3/11 from three overs.

# Glenn Maxwell returned with figures of 2/15 from three overs.

# Mohit Sharma finished his quota of 4 overs by conceding just 24 runs but remained wicketless.

# Chris Gayle (0), Virat Kohli (6) and AB de Villiers (10) failed to give RCB a good start as they lost their wickets in quick successions.

# Mandeep Singh (46 off 40; 5x4s, 2x6s) was the top scorer for RCB.

# Pawan Negi (21 off 23; 2x4) was the second highest scorer for Bangalore.

# Axar Patel (38* off 17; 3x4s, 2x6s) was the top scorer for Punjab.

# Axar Patel scored 19 runs from the final over of Punjab innings.

# Manan Vohra (25 of 28; 1x4, 1x6) was the second highest scorer for Punjab.

# Nine wickets taken by Samuel Badree while bowling in the first 10 overs in IPL 10. He is only behind Tahir's 10.

# 100+ runs and 11+ wickets for Pawan Negi in IPL 10.

# 39.24 is the average Powerplay score at the M Chinnaswamy this season compared to 45 and 46.8 in the last two seasons.

OneIndia News